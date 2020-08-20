I hate to break this to some fans, despite the even-handed snaps for all three potential starting quarterbacks for the New England Patriots.
On Aug. 20, 2020, Jarrett Stidham is the backup quarterback.
That’s not a knock, but it’s probably the truth.
You will be getting the updates from sportswriters at training camp, ranking the trio — Cam Newton, Stidham and Brian Hoyer — every day. Thus far nobody has stood out or looked superior. Thursday, though, was not a great day for Stidham.
As for Stidham’s place in the pecking order, that could change in a week or two ... or 10. Newton’s future in New England is not a given, not with a paltry $1.75 million contract.
This is an experiment, albeit an experiment worth taking. Newton’s got a resume, including an MVP and a run to Super Bowl. And he appears willing to do whatever it takes here under Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels.
Stidham’s issue is experience and the fact the Patriots, in the restrictions due to the coronavirus, might actually have a chance in 2020, something we didn’t consider after Tom Brady left for Tampa Bay.
With no mini-camps, scrimmages or preseason games, coaching might be as important as franchise quarterbacks are this fall and winter.
At 1 Patriot Place, well, there is probably no one better than Belichick. And McDaniels isn’t too shabby himself.
This opportunity probably won’t come around again, with Belichick having an edge compared to the lack of practice time around the league.
As for Stidham, honestly, he appears to have something. He appears to be a potential franchise guy.
He doesn’t appear afraid, which is a lot of the battle at that position.
And the Stidham Passing Camps — my name, not his — he supervised in May and June, with several of the young Patriots receivers, was a nice thing to see.
But Stidham is not Brady, another late bloomer who was disrespected by the NFL scouts coming out of a big-time school.
Brady, as it turned out, was great at Michigan; a winner at 20-5, including 2-0 in bowl wins over Arkansas and Alabama.
He just lacked athletic skills and was always battling Drew Henson for the starting role, which was another question mark for Brady.
Stidham had a good career at Auburn University, at 20-9, losing to Central Florida and beating Purdue.
He, too, played in a lot of big SEC games, like Brady did in the Big Ten, but came out on the losing end more than he won.
Stidham could use another year watching and learning. He could use a year focusing on mistakes, which are the bane of every young quarterback, that we’ve seen several times in this early training camp.
Seeing how another quarterback gets it done, like Newton, doesn’t hurt either.
Newton, though, will not be gifted the starting gig in New England if he’s considered a detriment to winning. There could also be a point where the Patriots and Belichick cut the cord with Newton if it’s not working out over the next three weeks.
Nothing that happens at 1 Patriot Place would surprise me.
Stidham turned 24 two weeks ago. First pick overall, ex-LSU sensation Joe Burrow, turns 24 in December.
Time is on Stidham’s side. So is his attitude. So is his early, leadership qualities. I’ll admit, he’s got a little Jimmy Garoppolo — confidence — in him.
As noted previously, pertaining to Newton’s early struggles, be patient. Be patient with Stidham, too.
As for his bust in Canton, Ohio, as the “Next Brady,” let’s put that on ice ... for at least for a few weeks.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
