Surprising Titans represent football at its core

Moses, it is written, brought the Ten Commandments down from Mount Sinai and presented his Hebrew people about 3,400 years ago.
Those ten “rules,” despite World Wars, famines, floods, the Industrial Revolution, advances in technology and people like Attila the Hun, Hitler and Stalin, have withstood the test of time.
In American football, the sport was born some time in the 19th century (Dartmouth claims they were first). In this rugby-like knockoff, the elements to success were running the ball and, conversely, stopping the other group of fellas from running ball.
Today, those simplistic tenets, despite our fascination with “The Forward Pass,” haven’t changed much.
Exhibit A: The Tennessee Titans … in at least the “running” part.
On back to back weeks, the Titans have bested the Patriots and the Ravens, which boasted NFL MVPs/quarterbacks from 2017 (Tom Brady) and 2019 (Lamar Jackson).
Tonight they go after the trifecta, the guy in the middle, 2018 MVP/quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
This is not supposed to happen.
Quarterbacks, even mediocre ones, are paid at least $25 million per year for a reason. Passing is all-important in the 21st century and quarterbacks win championships. They win Super Bowls.
Right?
Not so fast. Brady, who has been to nine Super Bowls, is an anomaly.
Great quarterbacks, whom we tie to passing stats, don’t win championships, at least with regularity.
The best quarterbacks the last 20 years not named Brady are Peyton Manning (2), Aaron Rodgers (1), Drew Brees (1) and Ben Roethlisberger (2). They have combined for six championships. Six!
And only three times have those six champions won Super Bowl MVP.
Remember last year’s Super Bowl? Remember the score, 13-3?
The MVP Award went to Julian Edelman, but like the 2007 New York Giants which upset the perfect Patriots in that year’s Super Bowl, the real MVP was the Patriots defense. Or was it the Patriots' running attack, which rushed for 154 yards in the finale?
The Patriots controlled the game, even when it was tied, because it ran the football better.
The 2019 Titans are even better than the Patriots, averaging 209 yards in wins over the Patriots and Ravens.
In the win over the Patriots, the final nail in the Titans' victory was Derrick Henry gaining 11 yards for a first down just before the 2-minute warning. The Patriots knew Henry was running on that play, yet they couldn’t stop him.
This is not to downplay the quarterback position. The Titans are using their quarterback Ryan Tannehill as a second option/game manager.
There is a caveat: That style usually works at its best when your team has a lead.
The Ravens, and their run-first quarterback, learned that lesson. They were a great running team, one of the best in 21st century at 206.0 yard per game, yet they turned into Jell-O when down 14-0 when they tried to throw the ball to get back into the game.
In the end, your quarterback has to make some big plays, with an emphasis on “some.”
The winning teams, especially in January and February are always the toughest teams. Always.
And you know what the toughest teams do well? They impose their will by running the football.
The Titans are a scary team, even against a scary quarterback. History sides with the Titans.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
