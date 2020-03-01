PORTLAND, Me. – It’s a Thursday and the Maine Red Claws are playing at the Portland Exposition Building.
That, of course, means only one thing. It’s Tacko Thursday.
As in another sellout. As in toddlers and kids wearing No. 99 Celtics or Red Claws’ Tacko Fall jerseys. As in a big event in southern Maine.
“It’s pretty crazy,” said the pleasant 7-foot-7 wonder, a few hours before their recent game with the College Park Skyhawks.
“But I’m OK with it,” he said. “The people are nice. I’m here playing basketball, working on my game. I have goals to achieve and this is where I’m supposed to be.”
As crazy as this sounds, Tacko is among the biggest names in Boston sports, maybe even nationally. And I’m not just referring to his abnormal height.
We were surprised to see him at the NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago when Orlando’s Aaron Gordon needed to come up with one more special dunk in the NBA’s Dunk Contest.
Gordon went over to Tacko, who was in the second row watching the festivities, and asked him to be a prop.
“I had gone to school (University of Central Florida) in Orlando. So I had met him before,” said Tacko. “It wasn’t planned. I had no idea. And, to be honest, I was a little scared when he told me what he was doing … jumping over me to dunk.”
Gordon completed the amazing dunk, grabbing the ball from behind Tacko’s head.
Somehow, Gordon didn’t win. But, of course, Tacko did. All Tacko has done since the Celtics signed him to a two-way contract in October is win over fans.
Despite playing only six games and averaging three points, he finished 9th in the voting among forwards. Crazy? Well, the fans voted him sixth, media voted him seventh and believe it or not, the players voted him 21st with seven players actually checking his name on the ballot.
Why was he in Chicago? He was doing appearances. Lots of paid appearances.
“It was cool,” said Fall. “I represented three different companies. I had a good time. The dunk contest was crazy.”
You know what’s crazy? Working for the Red Claws media/public relations department.
Calls about Tacko start as soon as the office opens at 9 a.m. and never seems to end.
“We want to buy tickets if Tacko … is playing” is the standard line.
In fact, when the Red Claws are on the road, the phone rings in Portland, Maine, with the same question: “Is Tacko playing here in Westchester (N.Y.)?”
“Tacko has changed everything here,” said Red Claws director of media relations Evans Boston. “Every game is an event. Every game, everyone wants Tacko. But the best part is Tacko is OK with it. Honestly, he couldn’t be better; a pleasure to work with.”
A year ago, the popular Red Claws sold out 10 of their 25 dates. Of the first 15 home dates this season, 12 have been sellouts, including the “snowstorm” game.
“That was crazy,” said Tacko. “It was hard just getting to the arena, snow blowing everywhere. But the place was packed. That was cool.”
What’s also been cool is Tacko’s performance. It’s getting better.
At Central Florida, that wasn’t really the case. Tacko was “Steady Eddy” for four years, particularly the last three, averaging around 11 points and 8 rebounds each year.
This is where the Celtics come in.
In his first year as a pro in the G-League, he’s at 12.8 points and 10.8 rebounds, averaging 23 minutes per game with the Red Claws.
“I am better, a lot better [than I was in college],” said Tacko. “The coaching I’ve received has been great. They are really pushing me — Coach [Brad] Stevens in Boston and our coaches up here. It’s a lot of work. Every day I’m trying to get better. I want to play in Boston. I want to help them.”
Tacko says he owes a lot of his early successes as a professional to Celtics starting center Enes Kanter, who has taken him under his wing.
“He’s my big brother,” said Tacko, with a big smile. “It started off because of our Muslim brotherhood. He’s been incredible to me. I love Enes.
“As a player, he’s pushed me a lot, too,” said Tacko. “I don’t get to see him much lately, but when I do go to Boston to practice, we are together a lot. We do muscle work together. He’s a strong guy.”
As of now, Tacko helping the Celtics this season and post-season probably isn’t in the cards, particularly with the return of high-flying backup center Robert Williams.
But the goal is to get to Boston and help the Celtics win, hopefully for a long time.
“Obviously, they were the franchise that gave me a chance,” said Tacko. “But I would say just wearing that [Celtics] jersey, I mean, it has so much, so much history. I feel like God has put me in this position, to honor, to carry on that legacy.
“The fans of Boston have been incredible,” said Tacko. “I want to be part of that journey in getting the Celtics another championship. If it’s five minutes a game, fine. Then I will try to make seven minutes and then more.”
The show must go on and, as of now, that show will be in Portland, Me.
Celtics rookie Tremont Waters, who has made several trips with Tacko on the road, says it really is quite a show.
“I am impressed with how he handles all of the attention,” said Waters. “I’ve never seen anything like it. It’s amazing how many fans want to get a piece of him. It’s constant, every day. But he’s the same, every day, smiling and being, well, Tacko.”
Tacko-Waters travel buddies
Tacko Fall is the tallest player on the Boston Celtics roster at 7-foot-7. Tremont Waters it he shortest on the Celtics roster at 5-foot-10.
Guess who have become best buddies, probably due to extenuating circumstances (they play together for the Maine Red Claws)?
The duo sometimes travel together from Boston to Portland or, vice versa, for games and practices.
And they are roommates on the road with the G-League’s Red Claws.
“He’s one of the funniest dudes I know,” said Tacko. “He just makes me laugh all of the time. Honestly, the things he says sometimes make me laugh.”
Waters laughed when he heard about Fall’s assessment.
“Me? He’s the funny one,” said Waters. “We are together a lot. He’s got a good sense of humor, sort of goofball stuff. He’s dry.”
While fans are obsessed with Tacko, for obvious reasons, the better player out of this tandem is Waters, who was drafted in the second round out of LSU.
“Tre has a high basketball IQ, very crafty, and he can score the ball,” said Tacko. “He can shoot the rock. I love watching him play.”
Tacko Fall facts
Given name: Elhadji Tacko Sereigne Diop Fall
Native country: Dakar, Senegal (West Africa)
Tallest player in the NBA: At 7-foot-7
Moved to U.S.: At age 16 with his mother
Religion: Devout Muslim
His jersey number: He chose 99, to represent the 99 Names of Allah
Intelligence: After being in America only eight months, he learned English well enough to finish in top 95 percent in SATs
