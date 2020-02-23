Tatum scores 41 points, but Celtics fall to Lakers

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James scored 29 points and put Los Angeles ahead on a fallaway jumper with 30 seconds to play, and the Lakers split the season series with Boston in a 114-112 victory.
He missed a tying free throw moments before he coolly nailed the turnaround shot over Jayson Tatum — following a controversial out of bounds call — to put the Lakers ahead to stay in their fifth straight win overall.
When Tatum was called for an offensive foul in the final second, the Lakers could celebrate another memorable meeting between two clubs with 33 NBA titles between them.
Tatum was brilliant, matching his career high with 41 points for the Celtics, who had won 12 of 14 starting with that dominant win over the Lakers in January. But Tatum scored just six points in the final 18 minutes.
“It was a step in the right direction,” Tatum said of his performance against James and Anthony Davis. “I definitely looked up to those guys and know how great they are individually, so just trying to earn the respect of the guys I look up to.”
Tatum underlined his growing superstardom by matching the career high he set against New Orleans last month. He scored 16 points in a five-minute barrage alone during the third quarter, finishing the period with 18.
Tatum said he came up for the idea for the purple wristbands along with the Celtics’ equipment staff. Tatum was an enormous fan of Bryant, who shared tips about basketball and life with the young Boston star.
The Celtics played without star Kemba Walker, who missed his second straight game with left knee soreness.
Walker’s injury is “not a long-term thing,” coach Brad Stevens said. Walker did work in the weight room before the game.
Davis had 32 points and 13 rebounds for the Lakers, who took a 32-point blowout loss in Boston last month. The Celtics had won 12 of 14 starting with that dominant win.
Davis hit two free throws with 12.3 seconds left in the rematch and added one more with 6.7 seconds to play. Tatum was called for a push-off foul as he attempted to create space for one last shot against Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
Los Angeles is comfortably atop the Western Conference standings, while the Celtics sit third in the East. Both teams have a decent shot of meeting in the NBA Finals for the 13th time if they continue to grow from big games like this thriller.
Next up, the Celtics visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.
