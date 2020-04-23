Ten Questions with Robert Fitzgerald Jr.

ROBERT FITZGERALD
COLLEGE: Stonehill College, senior
HIGH SCHOOL/RESIDENCE: Central Catholic (2016)/Methuen
ACCOLADES: Lambda Epsilon Sigma Honor Society, Edwin Sutherland Criminology Honor Society, NE-10 Commissioners Honor Roll (8 semesters), 4 year varsity letter winner football
1. How has the shutdown of sports affected you personally?
The shutdown of sports has affected me personally because it is something I have been around ever since I was a kid. Not seeing local athletes and professional players play for their city or be able to go outside and train is something that is just terrible to see. Its not just only about sports its about the bonds and memories you make with people throughout sports.
2. Do you know anyone personally inflicted with the virus and how are they doing?
I do not know anyone who has been personally inflicted with the virus and I hope that stays the same.
3. What were your goals coming into the spring and how have they changed?
My goals coming into the spring were to finish my physical and written tests for different police departments and also just soak up the last couple of months at with my teammates and colleagues. This has changed tremendously. I did not really get to give my friends proper goodbyes. Stonehill anticipates to graduate August 9th so that is something I am looking forward to.
4. If there has been a positive thing to come out of the virus, what is it?
A positive that has come out of this virus is just quality family time and also just focusing on things that you have always wanted to do. I’ve invested my time by reading more and doing things to better both my physical and mental health.
5. What makes you most upset about the people and the virus?
What makes me most upset about the people and the virus is just the old things that we all used to take for granted such as going to restaurants, traveling, and regular day to day activities. Also, the small businesses that are struggling in this time is also something that is making me upset during this virus.
6. What is your overall assessment of our political leaders?
I don’t have any.
7. With no NBA, NHL or March Madness, how are you getting your sports fix these days?
I am getting my sports fix these days by just watching old clips based off of Stonehill College’s last football season as well as watching old games on ESPN such as the Miracle at the Meadowlands game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles in 2010 when DeSean Jackson returned a punt for a TD as time expired.
8. Have you been ordering out at all, and if so, what restaurant is your go-to place?
Mano’s Pizza is my go to spot. Great pizza and even better subs and wraps.
9. What’s your go-to movie or show to stream?
I would say my go-to movie is probably “Yes Man” or “Step Brothers.” Those are two classic comedy movies.
10. What will be the thing you’ll most want to do right away post-coronavirus crisis?
The thing that I will want to do most post-coronavirus crisis is to visit my grandparents and spend quality time with them. Also I would love to go out to eat or even stop by the Lawrence YMCA for a workout.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.