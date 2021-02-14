A sports miracle happened this fall and early winter.
Ndamukong Suh, of the world champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, didn’t step on anybody’s calf or neck. In fact, Suh, according to those in the know, was the quintessential teammate the last five months.
Replacing Tom Brady, the guy who reads defenses like no other, the guy who moves chains like no other, the guy who wins fourth quarters and overtime like no other, is nearly impossible to replace.
So is the guy who can oversee a locker room.
That’s what the New England Patriots lost when Brady left for whatever reason.
They lost, for now, the ability to bring in an even bigger enigma, Antonio Brown, and have him accept the fact he was a fourth option when Brady went back to pass.
They lost, for now, the ability to bring the all-time greatest two-way tight end, Rob Gronkowski, out of retirement, and, like Brown, then accept a secondary role.
They lost, for now, the ability to bring in a running back like Leonard Fournette, a guy who had been the lead guy, albeit a disappointing one, to a place where he would be a backup.
And back to Suh, who was with the Bucs in 2019 on a one-year deal and had a relatively “quiet” year in terms of controversy. After Brady agreed to go to Tampa, Suh signed on.
“Definitely Brady,” said Suh, “knowing what the quarterback position was going to be, that played a role” in re-signing with the Bucs.
Those four, all brought in on one-year contracts, didn’t just help the Bucs win in 2020, they were tantamount last Sunday night in the biggest game of all.
Suh was in on two sacks of Patrick Mahomes, and nearly had two others in the epic pressure mounted on the star quarterback.
Gronkowksi, who was more famous for his blocking in 2020, not only led all Bucs receivers with six receptions, but two of them were for touchdowns.
Brown had the second most receptions, five, but it was his 1-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter, putting Tampa ahead 31-9, that basically sealed the game.
“Tom is a great guy; he's been in my corner since day one,” said Brown. “He's a big brother to me who always believed in me. Took me under his wing, helped me get the right perspective, helped me put things into perspective.”
Is it out of the realm of possibility to say Brady, in pushing for a second (or third or fourth) chance for Brown, may have helped save his life?
Fournette was the last to join The Brady Four, signing with the Bucs 11 days before the opener on Sept. 13.
He had a decent year, primarily as the backup, until the playoffs when he was “The Man,” averaging 16 carries and 72 yards over four games, including three touchdowns.
He was in the discussion for Super Bowl MVP, with 16 rushes, 89 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown run that basically clinched the game. He also had four receptions, three for first downs, for 46 yards.
"To have a guy like that next to me in the backfield,” said Fournette of Brady. “He has a resume. He understands the game. He practically has played against every defense you could throw at him … I will be able to tell my grandchildren someday that I played with Tom Brady.”
It's safe to say that The Brady Four -- Suh, Gronkowski, Brown and Fournette -- not only played major roles in Tampa Bay's successes in 2020, but in the end, each player in their own way helped ensure the Bucs, and yes Brady, were Super Bowl champs.
