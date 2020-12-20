It was a move that caught a lot of people in Miami, and everyone else, off guard.
After winning three of four games, by far the best streak in his season-plus with the Miami Dolphins, head coach Brian Flores announced that he was changing quarterbacks.
What?
Journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick was going back to a familiar place, an NFL bench, and Flores was inserting rookie Tua Tagovailoa into the starting role.
Everybody knows Tua would eventually be “the future,” but at 3-3 and the Dolphins on a bit of rare roll, why mess with a good thing?
Fitzpatrick said he was blindsided. Several prominent former NFL players sided with the veteran QB.
Why now?
Well ... because.
While Flores never actually answered the question, it was time to remove the training wheels and let Tua develop with the A-team, which was doing well.
The Dolphins went on to win five of its next six. While Tua wasn’t out-of-this-world great, he was working with a simplified offense. He was learning on the job, managing the position ... and winning.
“When you’re genuinely and authentically and sincerely trying to do what’s best for the team, as a leader you have peace making the decisions you make and that was the case with going with Tua (Tagovailoa),” said Flores. “We just felt like that was the best thing for our organization ... It’s not always easy, but I think you always have peace knowing that you try to do the best for the people that you’re essentially serving.”
We seem to remember a skinny quarterback out of Michigan doing the same thing.
The point is that Flores made a tough decision, one that went against public consent.
Guess who would’ve made the same decision? Hell, guess who made similar, unpopular quarterback-changing decisions a few times in his career?
The man who taught Flores, Bill Belichick.
See Cleveland love-child Bernie Kosar, the only athlete to ever say his dream was to be a Brown, getting replaced by Vinny Testaverde in a game in 1993, never to return again.
Then, eight years later, when another fan favorite, Drew Bledsoe, thought he would get his job back after a severe chest injury. Instead, Brady replaced him and Bledsoe was traded a few months later.
Let’s talk brass tacks with disclaimer: There will never be another Bill Belichick.
He’s not even one in a million. One in a billion is probably more like it.
And someone emulating Belichick’s legendary, Hall of Fame career, particularly the “brainiac” side of it, they’d have to start breaking down film at age 8. And we’re talking an 8-year-old taking notes.
Unlike so many others that have left the Patriot Way roost, few have been able to successfully emulate their former boss, as Flores has.
Flores cut his teeth like a lot of Patriots assistants-turned-head-coaches/GMs — Scott Pioli, Eric Mangini, Nick Caserio, Josh McDaniels, Matt Patricia, Bob Quinn, Thomas Dimitroff, etc. — did as a low level assistant scout. Then two years as a real scout.
Including his 11 years as a coach, that’s 15 years all over the Patriots landscape — special teams assistant (2008–2009); assistant offense & special teams coach (2010); defensive assistant (2011); safeties coach (2012–2015); linebackers coach/de-facto defensive coordinator (2016–2018).
In other words, he got his meat hooks into nearly every aspect of pro football.
The Dolphins are seeing first-hand, and rather quickly, the fruits of learning under the best in the business.
Over Belichick’s 20-year run in New England, the Dolphins had six head coaches and only three winning seasons before Flores.
In only Flores' second season, the Dolphins are 8-5, currently in playoff position.
Mind you, Flores’ winning season in 2020 is very meaningful. He took over a two-decades’ old cesspool, which basically could be said for the other AFC East roadkill in Buffalo and New Jersey/New York.
The fact is hat the Dolphins won five games a year ago and finished dead last in points allowed.
Less than a year later, the Dolphins' defense has allowed the second fewest points per game (18.8) in the NFL.
Does that transformation sound familiar, Patriots fans?
Belichick’s first year here, his team was also 5-11, ranking 17th in defense. A year later, in 2001, the Patriots moved up to 6th overall at 17.0 points per game and one point lower en route to its three-game sweep en route to the Super Bowl.
You want a few other Belichickian similarities out of Flores?
After one season, including an end-of-the-season stunner over the Patriots, in Foxborough, 27-24, he fired his offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea.
The offense, opined Flores, was too confusing so he sent O’Shea packing while the players were in the midst of their end-of-the-season evaluation meetings.
And what does Flores do in the offseason between his first and second season? He raided three starters with Super Bowl championship pedigree from the Patriots — linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts, and center Ted Karras.
It reminded us of Belichick’s raiding his previous place of employment, the N.Y. Jets, pilfering free agents (DL) Anthony Pleasant, (DL) Bobby Hamilton and (CB) Otis Smith.
Flores was asked about The Patriot Way experience and how it helped define him, discussing his beginning as a no-game assistant scout before learning the nuances of so many parts of the game, including special teams, offensive game-planning, and his specialty, defense.
While he mentioned Belichick among the many names, there was one Patriot coach he apparently watched extra close.
“One of the guys who I learned as much about coaching as anyone is Dante Scarnecchia,” said Flores of the legendary and now-retired offensive line coach. “I know he was the O-line coach over there, but just the relationships he built with players and how demanding he was. I think I’ve tried to take a lot of what he did because he had a lot of success.”
Dolphin Matt Breida, a backup running back, was acquired in March after three years on San Francisco 49ers, a finalist in the Super Bowl last February.
“Just that he treats every player the same, no matter how good you are or if you’re on the practice squad,” said Freida. “He’s going to be coaching for a very long time in this league. It’s rare that you’re around coaches like him who are fairly young, understand what it takes to win and just what goes into this game.
“Since I’ve been here, I think all the guys on the team feel the same way,” added Freida. “We all want to play for him and go out there and players lay it on the line for him, and he does the same for us.”
Flores’ press briefings are a lot like his former boss’s, sans the monotone. They can be dull. And if you’re looking for human interest stories, well, he is not Rex Ryan.
And when it comes to comparing this player with that player or, even worse, that year with another year, as Flores was asked this week, said media will get nothing.
By Friday, Flores was done waxing poetic about his days in New England. The Dolphins are on the AFC Playoff bubble, close to the playoff spot, probably needing two wins over the last three weeks to ensure it.
Flores was "on to Cincinnati.”
“To think back on those days, I’m really kind of focused on what’s going on today and today’s practice and meetings. It’s hard to think back to two, three years ago. We’re playing against a tough opponent. They execute well offensively, defensively, in the kicking game. That’s kind of where my focus is.”
Belichick couldn’t have said it any better himself.
