OK, the next generation of Boston Celtics is complete.
The New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets picks are all gone. So are the picks from Memphis, Minnesota, Sacramento, Philadelphia ... take a deep breath ... Miami and Dallas, etc.
Overall, including second rounders, it was 27 picks over six years.
Other than a trade exception guy or two, an aging sharp-shooter with one good year left and maybe another backup center in two or three years, your 2020-to-2026 Celtics are ready to make their mark.
At least, they’d better be because what you see, the 2020-21 Celtics roster, is what you’ll be getting for the next half-dozen or so years.
President Danny Ainge’s handy work is complete.
Basically, the newest Celtics championship march officially begins now.
If the Celtics are as good as Ainge hopes they are, as in legit championship timber, I have a few comparisons to key members of the memorable 1980s Celtics dynasty.
Jaylen Brown is Kevin McHale, both star-quality guys better suited in wingman roles. Both have personalities suited for the role of Robin instead of Batman.
Kemba Walker is Robert Parish. Kemba is a No. 3, but a very important No. 3, which means his gimpy knee had better not be gimpy too much longer.
Marcus Smart is Dennis Johnson. Smart is, at times, more important than each of the new “Big 3” guys. But his role is make things happen, more of a toughness role.
Last, but definitely not least, and the reason for this story, is biggest comparison of them all:
Jayson Tatum is Larry Bird. The Celtics paid Tatum “Larry Bird” money — five year, $196 million extension — as in, the alpha male, in charge of this operation.
There is no debate. When the game is on the line, the ball goes through Tatum.
While the other comparisons are worth talking about on this group — could Jeff Teague be Jerry Sichting? Or could Tristan Thompson be Bill Walton? — the most important one is Tatum and Bird.
Tatum, entering his fourth year, will be 23 in March. Larry Bird turned 23 as a Celtics rookie.
A year ago, Tatum averaged 23.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists. Bird didn’t score that much until his fourth season, but he was already at 11 rebounds and 5.5 assists.
These are different times. The average top NBA rookie is 19.
Where Tatum needs to mature, and mature fast, is as a leader.
By Bird’s second year, he was the team’s best player and he was leading the Celtics, with two newbies, McHale and Parish, to a championship.
Bird came in fourth for the MVP as a rookie and was second to Julius Erving and Moses Malone (twice) the next three years.
The point?
Being a top 15 player, which is about where Tatum ended up this past season, won’t cut it.
It’s time for Tatum to be greater.
It’s not easy.
Over the last 40 years, only one NBA champion has been crowned without having a player on the All-NBA first team that year, the 2003-04 Detroit Pistons.
The players ranked ahead of Tatum last season, on the All-NBA first and second teams, were:
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks), LeBron James (Lakers), James Harden (Rockets), Anthony Davis (Lakers), Luka Doncic (Mavericks), Kawhi Leonard (Clippers), Nikola Jokic (Nuggets), Damian Lillard (Trail Blazers) Chris Paul (Thunder) and Pascal Siakam (Raptors).
And remember, you don’t see the names Steph Curry (Warriors), Kevin Durant (Nets) and Kyrie Irving (Nets) on this list because they were hurt.
Tatum has a lot of guys to leap over, but he won’t have to jump alone.
If he does crack the top five, it will be because he did what Bird did, and made his teammates even better.
Tatum’s presence and playmaking, which needs a lot of work, should help get Brown to All-Star status.
Smart and Kemba should also have better years with an even better Tatum, who will draw two people wherever he goes. His athleticism, alone, is top five in the NBA already.
Thompson might be the find of the offseason, giving the Celtics better inside presence and a consistent double-digit rebounder every night. He could get a lot of easy shots off Tatum drives and passes.
Too many times over his early career, Tatum has made head-scratching decisions with the ball. As in, “What was Tatum thinking?”
Going forward, decision-making might need to be Tatum’s best quality.
The ball will be in his hands a lot, and always at the end of close games.
This is basically Tatum’s team that Ainge has put finally put together.
Is it unfair asking Tatum to be the next Larry Bird? Probably. But it’s the truth.
And it’s time, over the next six years or so, to do what Larry Bird did best around here ... win.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
