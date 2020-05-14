Noel Picard was listed with 10 assists during the NHL playoffs in the spring of 1970.
But that number was wrong. It should have been 11.
You remember Bobby Orr’s world famous photo, flying through the Boston Garden air, exactly 50 years ago last Sunday, a photo that has often been called the greatest sports photo of all-time?
It was Picard, the St. Louis Blues defenseman in the photo, who angrily lifted Orr’s skates with his stick “after” the Stanley Cup-clinching goal.
It helped set Orr in the air, almost as if he was flying, while celebrating. It was perfection. The greatest hockey player who ever lived became part of the greatest sports photo ever produced.
And, of course, with an assist from Picard.
Picard, who played six, injury-plagued seasons in the NHL, 5½ with the Blues, died in 2017 at 78 years old.
“Honestly, my dad loved the association with the famous photo and Bobby Orr,” said Picard’s eldest son, Dan Picard, of New Baden, Ill. “In my basement, where I work from almost every day, there are two different versions of the photo, one from a St. Louis newspaper photographer that was a split second earlier and, of course, the one from Boston, on my baseball wall. I see them every day.”
The “other” photo Picard’s son refers to shows Orr still on the ice and Noel Picard, grimacing, getting his stick between Orr’s skates, with stick bent, ready to catapult the greatest player that ever lived.
“My dad and Glenn Hall, the goalie, who’s also in the photo [on the left side] signed a lot of photos,” said Dan. “They’d do some shows together and always get a chuckle at the amount of people who wanted that photo signed.”
Dan said there were a few shows when all three players in the photo, including Orr, were together signing the photo one-by-one.
“Bobby signed one photo for my dad, which I have as well,” said Dan. “My dad never had a problem with it. He always said Bobby was a step ahead of everybody and also a great gentleman. He said, ‘If you’re going to get beat, it’s OK to get beat by Bobby Orr.”
Noel Picard lived an interesting life as one of 10 children outside of Montreal. Later in his childhood, before committing to hockey, the family was involved in horses.
During and after his career, he and his brother, Roger, were involved in raising Clydesdales for three Anheiser-Busch horse farms, including one in Colorado and Merrimack, N.H.
In fact, Noel fell off a horse with it landing on his foot in the early 1970s. It forced him to miss many games over two seasons and he really was never the same again, said Dan.
Noel and his wife retired in the late 1990s, moving back to the Montreal area.
Noel was an active member of the Blues Alumni his entire life, which Dan says is as good a group as it gets.
“The Blues really are a great organization and a lot of the big-time alumni like Al Macinnis, Chris Pronger, Bret Hull ... they still live in the St. Louis area,” he said. “It’s a special group. They are good guys. They do a lot of charity work.”
As for the Bruins-Blues connection, well, that returned late last spring when the teams met in the Stanley Cup, which the Blues won in seven games, with the finale in Boston.
His dad would’ve been in his glory.
“What a series that was,” said Dan, of the Blues first-ever Stanley Cup victory. “It was crazy around here. We ended up being part of the parade, driving with some families whose alumni had passed away. It was pretty special.”
So was last Sunday.
Noel Picard was back in the news as the famous Bobby Orr photo was being celebrated on the 50th anniversary of his dad’s big assist.
“Amazingly, it was also Mother’s Day fifty years ago,” recalled Picard, who was 4-years-old. “It will always be special in our family. My dad was a great sport about it and to have that connection means a lot to us.”
His buddy was at Bruins win in 1970
Dan Picard was in the Air Force at Scott A.F.B., about 30 minutes from St. Louis, when he was chatting with a co-worker at the base hospital, Lt. Colonel Mario Desanctis, one day.
“He saw my name and said, ‘Are you related to Noel Picard?’” recalled Dan. “I said, ‘Yeah, that’s my dad.’ He went crazy. He couldn’t believe it. He was at the game when the photo was taken. He was there with his dad. He was a big hockey game. It was a wild coincidence.”
Another coincidence was that Dan’s dad, Noel, would be coming to his home for dinner. He invited Lt. Colonel Desanctis to have dinner, too, and meet his dad.
“It was a great night, hearing stories about my dad and where the Lt. Colonel sat for the game,” said Dan. “It was a memorable night.”
