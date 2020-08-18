Baseball, at least the major league variety, has had its struggles the last few years, rearing its ugly head even more so the last few months.
One thing it does well, though, is bad publicity.
The former national pastime, now a distant third behind football and basketball, is on the chopping block again.
The 2020 season, while seemingly on solid footing in mid-August, has had dumpster fire-like tendencies since the negotiations started and failed in early spring. Nobody seemed on the same page with the appearance that many players didn't want to be there.
Baseball survived that and seems to be on solid footing, with not a lot of criticism from the peanut gallery lately.
That changed on Monday night when San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis, Jr., another of the game’s exciting, young potential superstars, hit a grand slam in the 8th inning for his major league-leading 11th home run.
Baseball in 2020 loves home runs. Pays big money for them.
So what’s the problem? The “problem” was the “situation":
The Padres were ahead 10-3 and the count was 3-and-0.
Tatis swung at a fastball down the middle and blasted the ball over the fence in left-center.
Before Tatis had pointed up to God or some family member in heaven, a controversy ensued.
Yes, a controversy.
In fact, not only was the opposing Texas Rangers manager, Chris Woodward, upset, but even his own manager, Padres’ Jayce Tingler didn’t like Tatis’ decision.
Apparently there is an unwritten rule in baseball that you don’t swing at a 3-and-0 pitch in a blowout.
Really? Yup.
I get the respect-your-opponent thinking, particularly in ugly games. You don’t like seeing teams up 40 points chucking up 3-pointers or the fourth-string University of Alabama quarterback rolling out and tossing a 30-yarder for an 11th touchdown.
Especially late in the game.
I polled several local baseball lifers about this subject and it was split. Some had an issue. Others didn’t.
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer, who makes Curt Schilling sound like a mute when it comes to chatting up on any baseball subject alive, tweeted this:
"@jr_tatis listen up:
1) Keep swinging 3-0 if you want to, no matter what the game situation is
2) Keep hitting homers, no matter what the situation is
3) Keep bringing energy and flash to baseball and making it fun
4) The only thing you did wrong was apologize. Stop that."
Personally, I have supported baseball’s unwritten rules, particularly when it comes to over-the-top self-promotion after a big play.
But times have changed. So have the prospective fans.
Gen-Xers and Millennials were brought up on video games and cell phones. The attention span for most isn’t conducive to, in my opinion, baseball’s greatest attribute ... timelessness.
Now this Tatis’ grand slam has nothing to do with that problem, but it is emblematic of baseball’s worst attribute ... It doesn’t like change.
The young people have been brought up on touchdown celebrations, sack dances and in-your-face dunks. Showing up the competition is part of the show.
What baseball has going for it is that there are a lot of potentially great young players. I’m talking “Hall of Fame-caliber” guys who are mature, as skilled players, beyond their years.
The list of young players making noise early in their careers has never been longer, including Toronto’s Vlad Guerrero Jr. (23), Yankee Gleyber Torres (23), Houston’s Yordan Alvarez (22), Boston’s Rafael Devers (23), Washington’s Juan Soto (21), Atlanta’s Ronald Acuna (22) and Los Angeles Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger (24).
Tatis, only 21, is right there with those guys. Heck, we’re not even talking about his defense, having not committed an error in 23 games at shortstop compared to the 18 errors he committed in 83 games in 2019.
Unwritten rules aside — Soto is big rule breaker there — Major League Baseball, really its older guys, may need to rewrite the unwritten rule book.
If the NBA has taught us anything it’s that we need to embrace our stars. The young fans love stars. That gets them to the TV and stadium turnstiles.
Famed showman, politician and businessman P.T. Barnum once said “There is no such thing as bad publicity.”
There you go baseball. Run with it.
