Brass tacks: Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens will eventually be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Barring, of course, something unforeseen.
They were both on track for the Hall of Fame before steroids/PEDs entered their lives. And the record books will never be the same because of their use of them.
Both have done their penance, deemed “cheaters,” among other things, for much of their retirement.
But we are forgiving people – there are much worse crimes – and baseball writers are inching closer to full forgiveness.
It’s interesting how the duo, Bonds and Clemens, have been tied together in the voting – 75 percent is needed for induction.
Last year, Clemens got 253 votes (59.5%) and Bonds got 251 (59.0%), finishing 6th and 7th.
In Tuesday’s vote Clemens got 242 votes (61.0%) and Bonds got 241 votes (60.7%), finishing 4th and 5th.
While there wasn’t much of a climb percentage-wise, it’s moving in the right direction.
In the short term, the best thing to happen to Bonds and Clemens were the barrel-banging, buzzer-beating Houston Astros. Some legendary pitchers, including Hall of Famer Tom Glavine, noted they’d rather face guys on steroids than guys that know the breaking ball is coming.
Maybe it’s because the baseball record book isn’t as big of a deal as it used to be, but steroids and PEDs don’t seem to cause the same consternation as they did two decades ago.
Hitters from the Steroids Era, like Ivan Rodriguez, Jim Thome and Mike Piazza, overcame the rumors.
The Baseball Hall of Fame has had other interesting additions recently, with three closers – Mariano Rivera, Lee Smith and Trevor Hoffman – getting in over the last two years.
Lest we forget the induction last year of the first “designated hitter,” a no-no since its inception in the American League in 1973, blasting open the door for David Ortiz’s future induction.
The other elephant in the room is Curt Schilling, who finished third in the voting at 70 percent. He, like Bonds and Clemens, has two more years. He, like those two, will eventually get the call.
But Bonds (7 MVPs) and Clemens (7 Cy Young Awards), two of the most dominant players of their generation, deserve a taste of humble pie.
They were two interesting cats, not always the sweetest, particularly Bonds.
Times, though, have changed. Sins are almost always forgiven. And steroids and PEDs aren’t the crime they once were.
Bonds and Clemens will eventually get their due. If I was voting, I would’ve chosen both.
But honestly, I’m sort of enjoying their waiting and waiting. Together.
