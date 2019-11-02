Top-25 College Football: Fromm, Georgia beat rival Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jake Fromm was a little late to the after-party.
He was in the third and final wave of Georgia players leaping into the stands at the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.”
It was a fitting spot for Fromm considering how effective he’s been on third down against Florida.
Fromm threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns, including a 52-yarder to an uncovered Lawrence Cager in the fourth quarter, and the No. 8 Bulldogs beat the sixth-ranked Gators 24-17 on Saturday.
It was Georgia’s third consecutive victory in the Southeastern Conference rivalry and sixth in the last nine years.
Fromm was the main reason for the last two. He has five touchdown passes in two years against Florida, with four of them coming on third down.
“When Jake has time, he’s really efficient,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “I was so proud of him this game.”
Fromm’s most important throw came on a third-and-7 play with a little more than 2 minutes remaining.
The Gators (7-2, 4-2) rallied twice to make it a one-score game in the final quarter, and Fromm needed one more completion to end any chance of a comeback.
He found tight end Eli Wolf for a 22-yard gain. Game over.
“We had the belief the whole game that we just needed the one stop, and we didn’t get that unfortunately,” Florida linebacker David Reese said.
Fromm completed 20 of 30 passes, including one to Dominick Blaylock for a 3-yard score on third down in the first quarter.
NOTRE DAME SQUEAKS BY
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Ian Book ran 7 yards for a touchdown with 29 seconds left in the fourth quarter to cap an 18-play, 87-yard drive, and No. 16 Notre Dame pulled out a 21-20 victory against Virginia Tech on Saturday.
The Fighting Irish (6-2) had committed three turnovers deep in Virginia Tech territory, including a fumble at the goal line that Divine Deablo returned for a 98-yard touchdown to tie the game at 14 with 9 seconds left in the first half. The Hokies (5-3) added a couple of field goals in the second half and the Irish missed one, leaving Notre Dame trailing by six with 3:19 remaining and the ball at its 13.
But Book led a methodical drive, converting two fourth downs, including a fourth-and-10 from the Tech 33 for 26 yards to Chase Claypool that gave the Irish first-and-goal from the 7.
After two incomplete passes, Notre Dame caught Virginia Tech in a blitz. Book ran away from it and darted into the end zone. Jonathan Doerer booted through the PAT for the lead, Kyle Hamilton picked off a long pass by Quincy Patterson around midfield to end the Hokies’ final possession and the Irish averted a two-game losing streak.
Book passed for 341 yards and two touchdowns.
NIX, AUBURN HOLD ON
AUBURN, Ala. — Bo Nix passed for a career-high 340 yards, and No. 11 Auburn held off Mississippi, 20-14, Saturday night.
The Tigers (7-2) mostly dominated on the stat sheet, but struggled to put the 19-point underdogs away after repeated stalled drives and three missed field goals. Anders Carlson’s third miss, a 47-yarder with 1:14 to play, gave Ole Miss (3-6) a shot at a winning drive.
The Rebels, who had no timeouts left, quickly moved from their 31 into Auburn territory. Plumlee hit Braylon Sanders for an 18-yard pass and then ran 20 yards.
Finally on fourth-and-3 from the 35, Plumlee scrambled around and made a desperation heave under pressure. Christian Tutt intercepted the ball and raced most of the way to the other end zone. And Auburn, which was coming off a 23-20 loss at No. 1 LSU, managed to survive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.