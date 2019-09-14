Top-25 College Football: Penn St. survives late scare against rival Pitt

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — The 126-year rivalry between No. 13 Penn State and Pittsburgh is going on indefinite hiatus for the second time in a generation. Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi gave both sides something to chew on until they meet again, no matter how long the break lasts.
Down a touchdown with the ball at the Penn State 1 and less than 5 minutes on the clock Saturday, Narduzzi opted to attempt a field goal on fourth down instead of going for it. Alex Kessman’s 19-yard kick clanged off the left upright, helping give the Nittany Lions the breathing room they needed to escape with a 17-10 victory.
“You need two scores to win the football game, unless you guys are playing for overtime,” Narduzzi said. “We’re trying to win the football game.”
The 53-year-old Narduzzi joked before the 100th clash between the schools separated by 139 miles that the next time they face off, he’ll either be retired or “in a coffin.” He was kidding at the time. The smile was gone as he tried to explain the rationale for taking the ball out of quarterback Kenny Pickett’s hands three feet from tying it.
Yet needing just one to even it on the road late, the Panthers (1-2) came up short thanks in part to Penn State’s defense. Pickett rolled out on first-and-goal at the 1 and threw the ball away while getting chased by linebacker Cam Brown. A read-option on second down went nowhere, with Pickett unable to churn past Garrett Taylor and Jesse Luketa. Brown harassed Pickett into an incompletion on third down and out trotted Kessman.
The Panthers had one more chance to draw even, moving from the Pitt 16 to the Penn State 26. But Pickett’s heave to Taysir Mack on the final snap was broken up by Brown and fell to the turf. Penn State improved to 53-43-4 all-time against Pitt, including a 3-1 mark during a four-game renewal that began in 2016.
NO. 21 MARYLAND GOES DOWN
PHILADELPHIA — Anthony McFarland was already stuffed at the goal line once by Temple. With the Maryland running back needing inches again to put the Terps ahead, he should have known what was coming.
Shaun Bradley wrapped up McFarland in the backfield for one more clutch hit for Temple’s defense. Bradley flexed his muscles, pounded his chest and let loose toward Temple fans howling in delight.
“It was the best feeling ever, man,” Bradley said.
Kenny Yeboah had put Temple ahead on a one-handed touchdown catch late in the fourth quarter, and the Owls used two stops at the goal line -- Bradley’s was one of them -- to hold off No. 21 Maryland 20-17 on Saturday.
MICHIGAN STATE UPSET
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Eno Benjamin reached the ball to the goal line for a 1-yard touchdown run with 50 seconds remaining, and Arizona State beat No. 18 Michigan State 10-7 on Saturday after the Spartans had a tying field goal negated for having too many men on the field.
Matt Coghlin’s 42-yard kick appeared to have tied it with 6 seconds remaining, but a replay showed too many men on the field for Michigan State, which had rushed the field goal team on in a disorganized fashion.
Coghlin had to try again from farther back after the penalty, and he hooked the kick left for his third miss of the day.
