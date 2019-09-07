Top-25 College Football Roundup: Michigan survives 2OT scare against Army

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan is off to a wobbly start this season, and Army almost took advantage.
Jake Moody made a 43-yard field goal and the seventh-ranked Wolverines forced and recovered a fumble to hold on for a 24-21 double-overtime win over the Black Knights on Saturday.
The Wolverines (2-0) didn’t lead until the second extra period and would have lost at the end of regulation to the Black Knights (1-1) if Cole Talley made a 50-yard kick that was just short and to the right.
“The entire football game we made mistakes offensively -- penalties, and turnovers, and turnovers on downs,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said. “The defense was not in the best positions, but they played great.”
It marked the second straight year the U.S. Military Academy nearly beat a top 10 team for the first time in more than a half century. The Black Knights pushed No. 5 Oklahoma into overtime on the road last year before losing 28-21.
“Those guys aren’t in there, `Oh, shucks’ and, `Isn’t that great, we gave them a good game?” Army coach Jeff Monken said. “They’re heartbroken because they believed they were going to win that game.”
Army had won 10 straight, a run that college football’s winningest program barely stopped.
In overtime at the quiet Big House, Black Knights quarterback Kelvin Hopkins ran for a go-ahead, 6-yard touchdown and Michigan extended the game with Zach Charbonnet’s third TD. Hopkins was sacked and lost a fumble to end the game in the second overtime.
Aidan Hutchinson hit Hopkins to jar the ball loose and Kwity Paye recovered the fumble to seal the win.
“At that moment, I knew it was game,” Hutchinson said, still holding the final football used in the game about 30 minutes after it ended.
CLEMSON DOMINATES RANKED A&M
CLEMSON, S.C. — No. 1 Clemson wanted to leave little doubt it was better than No. 12 Texas A&M. In the process, the Tigers left some doubts that anyone could challenge the defending national champs in another title run.
Trevor Lawrence threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score and the top-ranked Tigers won their record-tying 17th straight game with a 24-10 victory over the Aggies on Saturday.
Many circled this game as the best chance to take down Clemson, given Texas A&M’s nail-biting, 28-26 loss to the Tigers in 2018. But it was Clemson’s relentless playmaking on offense and defense that held the Aggies to their fewest points in a game since a 19-7 loss at LSU in 2015.
“We wanted to leave no doubt this year,” Lawrence said. “I think we did that.”
MARYLAND BLASTS RANKED SYRACUSE
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Using a fast-paced offense that’s racking up huge chunks of yardage and scoring at an astounding clip, Maryland isn’t content merely to blow out the opposition.
The objective Saturday was to pound No. 21 Syracuse into submission.
“Our goal was to try to make them quit, and I think we did a good job at that,” quarterback Josh Jackson said after the Terrapins rolled to a surprisingly easy 63-20 victory.
Jackson threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns to anchor another prolific offensive performance by Maryland, which scored 42 first-half points and finished with a whopping 650 yards in offense.
After beating Howard 79-0 in their first game under coach Michael Locksley, the Terrapins (2-0) came up with an impressive encore against a highly regarded foe.
