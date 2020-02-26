Tua trying to move on from injury

INDIANAPOLIS – The last four months aren’t how Tua Tagovailoa drew them up in his mind.
Spending more time in waiting rooms than workout rooms. Sitting and watching while his teammates finished the season without him.
Now, many of those same teammates are preparing to take part in the NFL Scouting Combine this week as he can only look on.
Tagovailoa’s junior season ended abruptly Nov. 16 when he dislocated and broke his hip in a game against Mississippi State.
“As a competitor, I want to be able to play,” Tagovailoa told the media gaggle at the Indianapolis Convention Center on Tuesday. “But I can’t do anything about my injury. I can’t feel sorry for myself.”
There is an “Aw, shucks,” quality about Tagovailoa, who seemed at his most comfortable praising his teammates or talking about football in general. He deflected questions asking where and when he thought he would be selected.
The oldest of four children – including fellow Tide QB Taulia – Tagovailoa was born into a close-knit, sports-loving Samoan family living just outside of Honolulu. A natural right-hander, his father taught him to throw with his left hand instead, thinking it would give him an advantage in baseball.
Turns out, it wasn’t the game for young Tua.
“I played a year-and-a-half of tee-ball,” he said. “They put me in the outfield, and I just picked weeds. They put me at first base, thinking I would get more action. I still just picked weeds. It was too slow for me.”
Football was more his pace. It also was a sport he excelled at despite being small for his age. He played quarterback from age 8 when he could already throw 30 yards with accuracy.
By junior high, his body caught had up to his talent, and it wasn’t long before college coaches started calling.
As a freshman, he played in eight games, including the national championship where he came on in second half to lead Alabama to a comeback overtime victory over Georgia. As a sophomore, he led the Tide back to the title game, where they lost to Clemson.
Now it was the NFL community beginning to reach out to Tagovailoa.
At 6-foot-1, Tagovailoa looked to Russell Wilson and Drew Brees for inspiration. He still does. Not just because of their shorter stature than the typical NFL quarterback but because they emulated the person he wanted to become.
“Who they are as people off the field and how they go about their business,” he said.
Tagovailoa began texting back and forth with the two NFL QBs and others from around the league.
Heading into 2019, Tagovailoa was everyone’s consensus No. 1 pick, and he lived up to it. He threw for 2,840 yards and 33 touchdowns in nine games before leaving against Mississippi State not just because of his hip but with a concussion and a broken nose as well.
“The lowest point of the injury for me was when I got hurt,” Tagovailoa said. “I remember being in the helicopter on my way to Birmingham, and after that, there’s no feeling sorry for myself.”
For an athlete who learns to do everything at Mach speed, slowing down is difficult. Every day since he got hurt has been a grind, he said, and the first five questions of most interview sessions are inevitably about his hip.
Tagovailoa spent nearly 10 hours Monday being probed by NFL doctors. The diagnosis?
“I would say it’s all been positive,” he said.
Team doctors will get their looks Wednesday.
The injury has dropped him from No. 1 overall to somewhere else in the first round, according to “experts.” He’s been tied to speculation about the Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders, San Diego Chargers and about a half dozen other teams.
Tagovailoa said he doesn’t read press clippings. He has no idea who will pick him and doesn’t put much stock in what anyone thinks other than himself, his family, his teammates and his coaches.
“I don’t pay attention to all that to be honest,” he said. “I probably won’t even watch this interview.”
His sole motivation is getting cleared to train beginning March 9 then showing NFL teams what he can still do at his own private Pro Day a month later.
“I’ve been rehabbing my butt off,” he said. “Once I am cleared by the doctors, it’ll be a full go.”
