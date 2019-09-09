FOXBORO — Bill Belichick’s mind is legendary for its ability to break down complex issues instantaneously.
Old news.
His ability to make adjustments on the fly is unlike anybody in the coaching business in any sport.
Old news.
Well, we saw the Patriots’ CEO of football operations at work, strutting his stuff, adjusting on the fly, over the weekend.
Within three hours — three hours!! — of Antonio Brown’s release from the Oakland Raiders, the New England Patriots had reportedly consummated a deal with the new free agent.
Throughout his career, Brown has perfectly exhibited traits of the anti-Patriot.
Egomaniac, liar, selfish, crazy, angry, insubordinate, etc.
But here we are, on Monday of Week 1 of the NFL season and the anti-Patriot might be the most dangerous Patriot of them all … with an emphasis on might. I’ve been asked about 100 times about the Brown acquisition and every time I say the same thing:
I never, ever, ever, ever would have predicted it the way it happened. If Brown was out of work two months and ready to sign for the minimum, with well-behaved incentives included? Absolutely.
But this was different. This was a $9 million guarantee just a few hours after a three-day Antonio Brown dumpster fire.
This move is emblematic of Belichick’s greatest quality among great ones. Not game-planning, drafting, breaking down film, discipline, teamwork or teaching.
It’s his unpredictability.
On any given Sunday, any given draft day, really any day … the guy is too hard to decipher.
We’ve heard the term position-flexibility, invented by Belichick, and it’s come to mean players can play two or three positions.
Why? Unpredictability. Is the guy on the field to stop the run or defend the pass? Why does every Patriots offensive lineman do time in his first year at guard and tackle, maybe even center? Remember the Super Bowl run in 2004? You want unpredictable?
Patriots shut down the best offense in the NFL, Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts in the divisional round, 20-3. Then, a week later, they throw up a 41-spot on the AFC’s top defense, the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC title game.
You want more?
After winning three Super Bowls in four years, based on power football, Belichick — seeing Tom Brady’s ascension — transformed the franchise for a decade into an offensive behemoth.
Belichick drafted two tight ends (Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez) in 2010 and creating a new, two tight-end-based offense.
In 2019, Belichick is basically playing without a tight end for the first four games. Which brings us back to Antonio Brown.
Belichick didn’t have to acquire any risk in 2019, including Brown.
There isn’t a gaping hole, at least it appears, at wide receiver and the Patriots are a preseason Super Bowl contender in most experts polls again after having played in four of last five Super Bowls. Maybe that’s why Belichick did it; because he didn’t have to. And nobody was expecting it, particularly with Brown getting big guarantees and some power.
Is it going to work?
Maybe. Probably. Better yet, stay tuned. We didn’t see it coming. Classic Belichick.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
