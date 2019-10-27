FOXBOROUGH — Jonathan Jones was flat on the turf, knocked to the ground by Cleveland guard Wyatt Teller as running back Nick Chubb broke through the line.
Chubb had daylight, and was slowed by a few broken tackles before Jones jumped up and gave chase.
About 40 yards into his dash, the Patriots’ cornerback realized the ball was exposed on his side.
“Once I saw the ball and I was running, I had to go for it,” Jones said. “I saw him holding it out and I saw it was slippery. It was like ‘Come get me!’ So I went and got it.”
Jones chased down Chubb and hammered the ball out, forcing a fumble on what would otherwise have been a 50-plus yard gain. It was the second of what proved to be three consecutive takeaways for the Patriots defense, and it was a play that amazed Jones’ teammates.
“J-Jones is fast,” said fellow cornerback Stephon Gilmore. “I think that’s his second time doing that this year on a player, so that was a great play by him.”
Over on the sideline, tight end Ben Watson celebrated with a unique appreciation for the play. After all, he had made a similar touchdown-saving tackle in the playoffs all the way back in 2005, chasing down future Hall of Famer Champ Bailey over more than 100 yards trying to prevent a pick-six.
Watson failed, barely.
“You just don’t give up on the play,” Watson said. “You never know if your effort is going to pay off in a turnover or not, but that’s what we’re paid to do, keep chasing until the whistle.”
The forced fumble was just the beginning of another excellent day for Jones, who went on to play 39 of 59 (66%) of the defensive snaps as the starting slot corner. Lining up primarily against Browns receivers Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins, Jones allowed three catches for 32 yards on just four targets while also drawing an offensive pass interference penalty.
More often than not, when Jones was in coverage, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield looked elsewhere.
Sunday’s performance was the latest in what’s proving to be a breakout season for Jones. An undrafted free agent out of Auburn in 2016, Jones made his mark early as a speedy, physical special teams standout. Having clocked a 4.33 40-yard dash prior to that year’s draft, Jones has long been recognized as one of the fastest players on the team.
Yet now, rather quietly, he’s become a genuine impact player on what’s shaping up to be a historically great defense.
During the summer, Jones was so dominant at slot cornerback that former second-round pick and chief competitor Duke Dawson was effectively forced out of town. And his coach, Bill Belichick, rewarded him with a three-year contract extension worth $7 million per year.
Going into this game with Cleveland, Jones was Pro Football Focus’ second highest graded cornerback.
How has Jones been so successful? It all comes back to his competitiveness, whether its on the practice field, in the weight room, or on a soaking wet turf at Gillette Stadium playing the Cleveland Browns.
“He works hard, he’s a great player,” Gilmore said. “He’s been making plays for us all year so I’m happy he played good today.”
Mac Cerullo can be reached at mcerullo@northofboston.com or @MacCerullo.
