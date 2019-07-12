Up-and-coming Ciccone delivers at maiden Tour de France

York, Maine - Alton "Al" Woodburn Noyes, 85, passed away peacefully, June 29, 2019. He was born May 23, 1934 in Newton, Mass., son of the late Woodburn A. Noyes and Muriel V (Schade) Noyes. He grew up in Wellesley, MA and graduated from Wellesley High School; The University of Connecticut, a…