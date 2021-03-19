BOSTON (AP) — Linebacker Kyle Van Noy is returning to the New England Patriots after one year with the Miami Dolphins.
Van Noy confirmed reports that he was returning to Foxborough on a two-year, $13 million deal in a short video posted on Twitter.
“Pats Nation, I’m back. Let’s get it!” Van Noy said in the video, which also featured an image of the Patriots team logo.
Van Noy joined the Patriots in 2016 after spending his first two NFL seasons in Detroit. He came into his own over the next three seasons, with 16 1/2 sacks, starting 43 games and becoming an integral part of a New England defense that shined on the way to Super Bowl wins in the 2016 and 2018 seasons.
He left for Miami in free agency in the 2019 offseason, signing a four-year, $51 million deal to play for Dolphins coach and former Patriots assistant Brian Flores. He picked up where he left off in New England in 2020, with six sacks in 14 games.
But his contract made him a salary cap casualty and he was released last week, opening up the opportunity for him to reunite with the Patriots.
He should be in line to resume his previous role playing on the edge alongside linebacker Dont’a Hightower, who is returning after opting out in 2020, and newly acquired edge rusher Matt Judon.
They will be tasked with helping the Patriots be more active in the pass rush in the 2021 season. New England had just 24 sacks last season, which ranked 26th in the NFL.
New England also brought back center Ted Karras on a one-year, $4 million contract. Karras previously spent four seasons in New England, winning two Super Bowl rings as a utility offensive lineman and backup center to David Andrews. He was with Miami last year.
CHUNG HANGS IT UP
BOSTON (AP) — Saying “it’s time to start a new life,” New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung announced Thursday he is retiring from the NFL after 11 seasons and three Super Bowl rings.
In an Instagram post, the 33-year-old thanked coach Bill Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft for drafting him out of Oregon in 2009.
“I’m in tears writing this, but I’ve decided to hang up the cleats,” Chung wrote. “Bill, for teaching me life on and off the field, I will not forget that.”
Chung had two stints in New England. His first ended in 2012 when he signed a three-year deal with the Eagles. But he stayed in Philadelphia for only one season before re-signing with the Patriots in 2014. He won a ring his first season back in Foxborough and two more in 2016 and 2018. He opted out in 2020 because of COVID-19, citing concerns for his pregnant girlfriend, a son with asthma and an elderly father.
He ends his career having appeared in 153 games with 122 starts, and finishes with 521 tackles, 11 interceptions and 4 1/2 sacks.
“It’s time to start a new life,” Chung wrote. “Patriot until I die!!! Love you all.”
While the Patriots will miss Chung’s toughness and versatility, they remain well-stocked at safety.
Adrian Phillips started all 16 games in Chung’s place last season alongside Devin McCourty. Free safety and 2020 second-round draft pick Kyle Dugger also had a solid rookie season.
And just this week New England agreed to terms with free agent Jalen Mills on a four-year, $24 million deal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.