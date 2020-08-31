Vazquez is (almost) untouchable

I get it. In fact, I wrote it over a month ago, imploring Red Sox chief executive Chaim Bloom, after Eduardo Rodriguez’s season ended before it began:
Sell.
Get some kids.
Get some talented arms.
COVID-19, among other things, had finished any remote chance of a decent Red Sox season.
There was a caveat.
Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, Rodriguez, Alex Verdugo and Christian Vazquez were untouchable. At least, almost untouchable.
They are good. They are baseball savants. They are locked in for a few years. And Devers and Verdugo, both 23, have star potential with a touch of charisma.
Bloom listened — OK, he didn’t really listen to me, but you catch my drift — the fire sale has begun.
Just over a week ago it was their best relief pitcher, Brandon Workman, and journeyman setup guy, Heath Embree, to the Phillies for two minor leaguers.
Yesterday it was Mitch Moreland, of 3-run-pinch-hit-in-World-Series fame, to the Padres for two more “kids.”
Moreland needs to be helping a good team win as a role player. There’s no role on a team that is a few years from true competition.
That leaves J.D. Martinez, Jackie Bradley Jr., Andrew Benintendi and possibly, Michael Chavis as possible “availables.”
But Martinez is a mess with a big contract, Benintendi is a mess and hurt, Bradley is fine if he’s on a good Red Sox team and Chavis, other than a 9-for-19 over five games, has been off.
In other words, they’re not going to bring you potential stars, which is what the Red Sox, Yankees and Dodgers look for in minor leaguers.
Vazquez is in a different category. He is 30. And, like a lot of catchers, he’s getting better with age.
Trading Vaquez, which is on the rumor mill, doesn’t make sense. Not now. Not ever, unless there is a replacement.
Good-to-very-good, everyday catchers come around once every 10 years ... if you’re lucky.
Vazquez is a leader. He’s not afraid to chat up pitchers in a bind. He’s all-in, it appears, with the way the Red Sox do business.
He was the guy, guiding the pitching staff, when the Red Sox owned baseball in 2018, but especially in October. So he’s got a resume of winning, with good pitching.
A Red Sox reboot is going to take place. At best, the Red Sox will be competing for something in 2022, and the catcher position will be a reason why. He’s a career .250 hitter, above average for the position. And he’s had a few weeks where he has helped carry the offense.
I hate commenting on rumors, but Vazquez is worth the comment.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
*************************
Dalbec hits debut homer in Sox win
BOSTON (AP) — Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run homer in his major league debut, Rafael Devers hit a pair of home runs, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Washington Nationals 9-5 on Sunday.
The 25-year-old Dalbec started hours after Boston traded first baseman Mitch Moreland to San Diego. Dalbec (2 for 4) struck out in his first at-bat before taking Javy Guerra deep over Pesky’s Pole in right field in the third inning.
Devers had a two-run blast and a solo shot. Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer and Kevin Plawecki added two RBIs for the Red Sox. Josh Osich (1-1) tossed 1 1/3 scoreless innings after starter Zack Godley allowed five runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.