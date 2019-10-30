BOSTON — After dropping four straight games to the Milwaukee Bucks in last season’s Eastern Conference semifinals, the Celtics delivered, erasing a 16-point halftime deficit to down the Bucks in impressive fashion, 116-105. Here’s five immediate takeaways from the big win.
1. Third quarter surge
Down 58-42 at half, the Celtics outscored the Bucks by 20 (38-18) in the third quarter alone to take a four-point lead. Jayson Tatum was the catalyst, hitting two huge 3’s — one with just under a minute to go to give the C’s the lead — and another just before the third quarter buzzer. After a lackluster first half effort, Tatum finished with 25 points, four rebounds and two assists.
2. Cardiac Kemba
While Tatum helped get the offense going in the third, Kemba Walker was consistent throughout. The prized offseason acquisition scored 32 points (14 of those coming from the free throw line) to go with six rebounds and six assists. He made a number of impressive jumpers down the stretch including a silky crossover and step back.
3. No Brown, no problem
Starting swingman Jaylen Brown was a late scratch due to illness. At first, it looked like the Celtics truly missed his presence, but Gordon Hayward — who had a near triple double with 21 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists — and Marcus Smart (19 points, 6 assists and five 3-pointers) stepped up bug. Even Daniel Theis came to play, scoring 11 points and grabbing nine rebounds in a starting role. All five Celtics’ starters finished in double figures.
4. Solid rebounding
After getting beat up on the glass in the opening half, Boston managed to even the team rebounding numbers against a much bigger team. The Celtics grabbed 45 boards in total, matching the Bucks, despite not having Enes Kanter and playing against a team with the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and Robin Lopez.
5. Paul Pierce effect
Celtics legend Paul Pierce sat courtside for the game and had the entire crowd amped up on multiple occasions with his spirited and genuine engagement. At one point late in the fourth quarter, Pierce inched onto the court during a game break and nearly launched a three, pump-faking multiple times with a smile before tossing the ball to the referee. The Truth’s involvement in the action only aided in Boston’s comeback triumph.
Follow Nick on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.