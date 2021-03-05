BOSTON — The Boston Celtics locked up their fourth straight win Thursday evening, topping a depleted Toronto team in a shootout, 132-125.
They survived a ridiculous 21 three-pointers from the Raptors (and 19 assists from Kyle Lowry) by shooting 61 percent from the field themselves, ultimately hanging on down the stretch for another much needed W. They’ll now head into the All-Star break with some momentum after nearly three months of lackluster play.
It’s nice to see the Green Team put together a solid stretch — and a big reason why has been the play of starting guard Kemba Walker.
When the Celtics struggle, which has unfortunately been far too often in 2021, fans and media alike are quick to point fingers at certain individuals or team personnel. Aside from perhaps head coach Brad Stevens or president Danny Ainge, Walker has undoubtedly garnered the brunt of that criticism.
Did the 30-year-old playmaker get off to a questionably shaky start to the season? Absolutely. But for an accomplished player like himself, Walker did not deserve anywhere close to the amount of scrutiny he endured.
He missed the first 11 games of the season recovering from a knee surgery. When he ultimately returned, it didn’t appear he was still hindered by the injury; his jump shot was simply not falling. For a player that relies on quick mid range pull-ups and off-the-dribble triples, that was a major problem.
But anyone who had watched him play during that brutal stretch would be able to see that he was moving well and picking his spots. Outside of the bricks, he looked like the old Kemba.
When he’s at his best, Walker thrives on breaking down the defense off the dribble, attacking the seams and either finding the open man or getting to his spot for an efficient jump shot or layup. That, along with his impressive nightly numbers, is what earned him a trip to the NBA All-Star Game four times over.
Is Walker back to that level of basketball? Not quite. But over the past two weeks, he’s looked pretty darn close.
He scored 15 points and dished out six assists against Toronto Thursday, another solid showing in a recent stretch of them. In the four games prior, Walker had gone for 25 points on 8-for-19 shooting with six threes against the Clippers, 21 points on 7-17 shooting with three triples against Washington, 32 points on 10-19 shooting with four threes against Indiana, and 21 points on 8-19 shooting with four threes against Dallas. He also dished out 23 assists during that span as Boston went 3-1.
While not exactly otherworldly numbers, they’re a heck of an improvement from what he had done beforehand. His overall consistency continues to trend in the right direction, too.
Hall of Famer turned analyst Shaquille O’Neal has said multiple times this season that if Walker could get back to his old self and average around 20 points per game, the Celtics would once again enter the discussion as Eastern Conference contenders.
Personally, I still think they need to add another piece, perhaps a 3-and-D wing with some size. But there’s no question that when Walker plays like himself, it instantly elevates Boston’s chances at success and makes them a scary defensive matchup for most teams.
Boston currently sits in fourth place in the East with a 19-17 record. Heading into the second half, that’s exactly where most people would have had them in the standings (albeit with a better winning percentage).
There’s still plenty of basketball left to be played; plenty of time for Walker to silence the doubters and prove just how valuable he can be for this team.
If nothing else, it’s been great to see him find a groove.
¢¢¢
Staff writer Nick Giannino can be reached at NGiannino@salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.
