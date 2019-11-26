Waters steady in debut as Celtics hang on to beat Kings

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics return to TD Garden Monday night looked more like a summer league clash at times than a late November regular season tilt.
Down three starters — Kemba Walker (neck), Gordon Hayward (hand) and Daniel Theis (illness) — coach Brad Stevens turned to seldom used youngsters Carsen Edwards, Grant Williams and Tremont Waters, the latter of whom had yet to appear in an NBA game, for increased minutes off the bench.
After dropping a one-point decision to the Sacramento Kings on the road last week, those three rookies helped fill the void as Boston got revenge with a 103-102 triumph in front of the home crowd. Marcus Smart was brilliant down the stretch, while Jaylen Brown finished with a team-high 24 points in the win.
Here ares five immediate takeaways from the down-to-the-wire victory.
1. Impact play from Waters
On a two-way contract with the Maine Red Claws, Waters was called up for Monday’s game with the Celtics riding the injury bug. He wound up playing 20 meaningful minutes off the bench, finishing with seven points, three assists, two rebounds, a steal and perhaps most impressively, two blocks (he’s listed at 5-foot-10). Waters looked hesitant and even nervous at times, but came to form in the second half and finished with a game-best plus/minus of +20. Williams played just five minutes while Edwards was 2-for-5 for six points in 13 minutes.
2. Gritty Smart
Smart may not always take the most well advised shots, but he comes up with the little plays on both ends of the court to help his team win. That was on full display once again against the Kings, as he made play after play in crunch time. That included a pair of free throws, back-to-back baskets (one of which proved to be the game-winner) and a monumental steal ... all in the final two minutes of regulation. Smart finished with 17 points, seven assists and five steals.
3. Celts survive Hield’s big night
Buddy Hield scored 35 points in last week’s clash with Boston and this time around he went for a game-high 41 with 11 3-pointers. Every time Hield let it fly it looked like it was going to drop. But when the Kings had a chance to win in the final seconds of regulation, Boston did a tremendous job of denying Hield the ball and forced a contested 3-ball.
4. No threes, no problem
Boston launched 30 triples and managed to make just seven of them (23 percent). That’s usually not a recipe for success, but they made up for it at the line (20-for-23) and from elsewhere on the court (31-for-55).
5. Big run to end first half
Down double digits midway through the second quarter, Stevens called for time. That sparked runs of 13-2 and 25-7 as the Celtics took a 53-46 lead at the break. Basketball is a game of runs, and the Celtics’ timely second quarter surge certainly played a role in how the remainder of the contest turned out.
Nick Giannino can be reached at Ngiannino@salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.
