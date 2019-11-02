Brad Stevens is back.
Well, technically speaking, he never left Boston. He’s been on the bench six seasons now, most recently at the conference semifinals as the Celtics were drummed out in five games by the Bucks.
But now that the Kyrie Irving Experiment is over — the two-year, can’t-miss experiment — the old Stevens, the one who runs a tight ship as a leader of men, is back.
Where was he? Well, you might say he was overshadowed by a 6-foot, 3-inch point guard.
For the first time during an impressive tenure with the Celtics, Stevens last year looked every bit his old self coaching college ball in Indianapolis. He failed in the main objective of any coach in this league, which is convincing millionaires that they’re “in this together.”
Kyrie, we’ve come to find out, needs special treatment. He doesn’t appreciate coaching as much as we thought. He is, so we were told, sensitive and different — yet, at the same time, he possesses skills unlike any player in the NBA.
Kyrie’s many issues were amplified when the youngins did their thing in the spring of 2018 without him, taking LeBron and Cleveland into seven games in the conference finals with their vaunted guard on the injured list.
Still, Stevens was unable to coach through it.
Last year, after five years of upward trend, the Celtics took a big hit. At one point, a Bleacher Report headline seemed to say it all: “Players frustrated with Brad Stevens’ communication style.”
The basketball wunderkid was derailed. The team he’d built with Danny Ainge — based on defense, ball movement, unselfishness, depth and winning — was a soap opera.
Every night you had to gaze into the mists of the Celtics’ locker room drama and guess if tonight would be their night.
That wasn’t fun for fans — and especially not for Stevens.
“I’ll be first to say, as far as any other year I’ve been a head coach, this was the most trying season,” Stevens said after last spring’s final playoff loss — by 24 points — to the Bucks.
“I did a bad job. At the end of day as a coach, if the team doesn’t find its best fit, as a coach, that’s on you.”
Say what you will about Stevens, he rebounds quickly.
By draft night, he said he was already recharged for the upcoming season.
Then the Celtics basically made a trade of star point guards – allowing Kyrie to walk and signing free agent all-star Kemba Walker. The deal was no doubt blessed by Stevens.
Walker, we’d heard from his college coach, Jim Calhoun, is one of the most “coachable” superstars in the game.
Then there was another controversial move, with Al Horford opting out and heading to the Celtics’ biggest rival, the Philadelphia 76ers. Horford was “replaced” by center Enes Kanter, probably the happiest guy in the NBA, though nowhere near as talented.
Stevens lost a big-time supporter in Horford, whom he has called a great player, great teammate and a guy who gave the Celtics “a lot of great things on the court and a lot of great things off the court.”
If he were still around, Horford would probably like what he sees here in the beautiful new Auerbach Center, the year-old, high-end practice facility in the Boston Landing complex in Brighton.
He’d like the new facility. He’d like the new (old) coach.
Stevens, it seems pretty obvious from the start, will be coaching this team, again, on his terms.
“We’re a team. And we’ll operate like one,” he said when asked about roles and how minutes will be distributed.
“There are a lot of minutes out there,” he added. “One night, it’s your night, another night it might not be.”
Yup, that’s the Bill Belichick-like guy we’d been expecting.
After being the favorite in the East to get to the NBA Finals last year, the Celtics have been bumped down a few notches coming into this season.
They’re not exactly high on the dance cards of the experts.
They’re a 25-to-1 shot to win it all — with eight teams ahead of them, including two, Milwaukee (6-1) and Philadelphia (8-1), in the Eastern Conference.
“It doesn’t matter what people think,” said Walker. “We like our team. We’re still figuring things out. People can say what they want.”
Which brings us back to Stevens, sounding ever more Belichickian.
“We have a long way to go,” he said. “We have a lot of things to figure out … a lot of things.
“I like the makeup of our team. Now we have to produce … all of us.”
Bill Burt is executive sports editor of The Eagle-Tribune. Reach him at bburt@eagletribune.com.
