What's in a slump? Red Sox ice cold with men in scoring position

Does it seem like, lately, whenever the Red Sox have had a runner in scoring position, they haven’t been able to capitalize?
You’re not just imagining it.
As well documented as Boston’s recent pitching struggles have been, the Red Sox have also gone ice cold with runners in scoring position, which has been the biggest driver of the team’s ongoing slump. Offense is supposed to be the team’s bread and butter, yet over the past week Boston has averaged just 2.6 runs per game.
How? Over the past six games against Tampa Bay and Detroit, Boston has gone 6 for 41 with runners in scoring position while leaving 49 men on base, including 1 for 9 with 11 left on in Thursday’s 8-1 loss to the Tigers. Unsurprisingly the team lost five of those six games.
While slumps are a natural part of baseball, what makes this past week worrisome is that it’s a particularly extreme example of a season-long trend. The Red Sox haven’t been good in key scoring opportunities all year, hitting just .236 with a runner on third and less than two outs and only .203 with the bases loaded.
“We’ve been bad the whole season,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora, noting that they’ve struck out in more than half of their at bats with runners in scoring position and less than two outs.
“We’ve been preaching, we’ve been talking about it, but at the end we have to do it on the field. Maybe we’re trying too hard, maybe we have the wrong approach, maybe we’re giving them the wrong information. We have to figure it out.”
The good news for Cora is that it’s hard to imagine the offense getting any worse than it was in Detroit. The Red Sox scored a total of seven runs in the three-game series, three on solo home runs, two on a two-run home run, one on a sacrifice fly and one on an RBI single. That’s no recipe for sustained success.
Perhaps realizing that, Cora took on a much more urgent tone in his post-game remarks following Thursday’s loss. The effort is there, he said, but something has to change.
“We’ve got to get better, and that’s the bottom line,” Cora said.
With the Yankees suddenly revitalized after the trade deadline and a tough four-game road series against Toronto coming up, the Red Sox better hope that improvement happens sooner rather than later.
