White Sox top pitching prospect Kopech opts out this year

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2018, file photo, Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Michael Kopech throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, in Detroit. White Sox prospect Michael Kopech missed the start of summer camp Frida, Ju;y 3, 2020, due to a personal matter. General manager Rick Hahn said he doesn't have a timeline for the return of the 24-year-old right-hander. âœGiven the time we're living through together I will try to answer the question that's probably now at the top of everybody's mind and just share the fact that currently Michael is healthy,â Hahn said on a video conference call.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)