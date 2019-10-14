BOSTON — When the blade of David Pastrnak’s stick is sizzling like a beautiful medium rare porterhouse on the grill, it can cure a lot of ills.
The mercurial 23-year-old right wing earned every sobriquet that came his way in a Monday matinee against Anaheim, scoring all four of the Bruins’ goals in a 4-2 dispatching of the Ducks at TD Garden. For a player with very real (and achievable) aspirations of netting 50 goals in a campaign, Pastrnak’s 7 goals in six games to date put him well on that pace.
But as electrifying — and efficient (his 4 goals came on just 5 shots) — as Pastrnak’s Four Horsemen routine was, there was also a blemish on Boston’s fifth win in six games to begin the 2019-20 campaign.
The second period.
The middle child of hockey frames has not made friends with the Bruins so far this season. In their half-dozen contests to open the season, they’ve been outshot by a combined 77-58 and taken 11 penalties. (To be fair, they’ve outscored their foes during that same time span, 4-3).
Monday was particularly ugly, with Boston having trouble clearing the zone, breaking the puck out and generating much of an attack. They also got caught up ice — a rarity on head coach Bruce Cassidy’s watch — on numerous occasions, with goaltender Jaroslav Halak twice having to bail his team out on 3-on-1 odd man rushes.
“Exceptionally poor,” was how Cassidy described his team’s play between the 20th and 40th minutes Monday.
This shouldn’t have been the case. Anaheim was playing the final date of a four-game, seven-day road trip to the East Coast, and the 1 p.m. start couldn’t have been pleasing to their internal body clocks. Pastrnak gave his team a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes — a period the Bruins dominated — and added a power play tally midway through the second.
But it didn’t change much. The Ducks kept pouncing on Boston mistakes, attacking the zone and pouncing on turnovers. When Rickard Rakell used Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy as a screen and snapped one by Halak late in the second period, the game became much closer than it should have been.
“You’re naturally going to get a pushback from the other team,” said Cassidy. “We’ve got to get a little more into work mode in the second period and focus on it.
“It’s early in the year, and maybe we’re thinking it’s going to be an easy game. Maybe we’re not ready for the pushback, to a certain extent, because we’ve had the leads. It’s a bit of everything ... we have to correct it. we had some stretches (like that in the 2nd) vs. Dallas and Arizona, but tonight was our worst. We sort of lost our urgency.”
Halak, who made 30 saves, joined Cassidy in liking what his Black-and-Golden brethren did in the first and third periods, but that “we were not ready” in the middle stanza.
“I just try to do my job,” said Halak, who stopped 15 of 16 shots in that time frame, “but I knew it wasn’t our best. Everyone in here knew it. That’s why we came out hard in the third period. Our leadership got us going, and the power play (which went 2-for-3) was huge.”
By nature, Cassidy is an optimist. He said he and the coaching staff will review what happened, look for solutions and pass those along to his players.
With slow starting but ever-dangerous Tampa Bay coming to Causeway Street Thursday night for the first of four meetings between them, now would be a good time to rectify those second period blues.
Phil Stacey, the Executive Sports Editor of The Salem News, covers the Boston Bruins for CNHI Sports Boston. Contact him at pstacey@salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN
