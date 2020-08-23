With Newton on rise with Pats, Stidham can't miss time

FOXBOROUGH — From the moment he walks on the field, Cam Newton is impossible to miss.
At 6-foot-5, 245 pounds, Newton towers over his teammates in the huddle. He's constantly on the move, whether he's scanning the field looking for an open receiver during team drills or breaking into one of his impromptu dance routines during warm-ups. He already has secret handshakes with seemingly every receiver on the roster, and even if you're all the way on the other side of the field, chances are you'll still hear his booming voice as he shouts encouragement or instructions to whoever he's working with.
Newton's reputation as a dynamic and magnetic personality was not overstated, and if there were any doubts about his ability to fit in with the Patriots, it's pretty clear that those can be put to rest.
Now, with news that Jarrett Stidham is battling a hip injury that could limit him over the next couple weeks, we can almost put the quarterback competition to rest too.
This is going to be Newton's team.
The competition isn't over by any stretch, but for Stidham to win the starting job, he will need to maximize every opportunity in camp to prove himself as the worthy choice over the former MVP. Stidham's advantage over Newton is his familiarity in the Patriots' system, but every day that passes where he's limited is a day that Newton grows more comfortable and develops an stronger rapport with his teammates.
That is the sort of advantage Newton could gain even on a day like Friday, when the Patriots practiced without pads and went through their workouts at a near walkthrough pace.
Early on all three quarterbacks took their reps, with Stidham participating in light throwing workouts alongside Newton and Brian Hoyer. Once things shifted to the team drills, however, Stidham was watching and resting from the sideline as Newton and Hoyer led the offense.
It wouldn't be fair to draw conclusions on anyone's performance given the lack of competitive reps, but it was clear that Newton was in command when his number was called. And while Stidham wouldn't be the first quarterback to get rest during camp — Tom Brady famously got lots of time off the last few summers — he is in a position where he is trying to establish himself as the guy.
Fair or not, you can't establish yourself as the guy if you're injured or on the sideline, especially when someone as charismatic as Newton is there for others to rally around.
Jake Burt draws praise
Lynnfield's Jake Burt, a 6-foot-4, 260-pound rookie tight end and a former St. John's Prep and Boston College standout, is among those vying for a spot on the 53-man roster in what's looking like the most wide open position battle on the team. He continued to get good run during practice on Friday, and afterwards Patriots tight end coach Nick Caley complimented him on his intelligence and work ethic.
“Jake is a smart kid," Caley said. "He is always prepared and working his tail off. He has a great attitude, and he’s smart. He’s a smart kid."
Burt is battling with fellow rookies Devin Asiasi, Dalton Keene and Rashod Berry, third-year pros Ryan Izzo and Alex Ellis and second-year pro Paul Butler for a spot on the 53-man roster.
