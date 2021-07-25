With stunning late comeback, Red Sox land knockout blow against Yankees

The Boston Red Sox had their hated rivals on the ropes.
Entering this weekend’s four-game set against the New York Yankees, the Red Sox owned a 7-2 advantage in the season series and led the Yankees by seven games in the standings. That lead swelled to nine after the Red Sox took the first two games and looked ready to finish off their archrivals for good.
The Yankees punched back with a stunning eighth inning comeback on Saturday and had the Red Sox on their heels when Domingo Germán carried a no-hit bid into the eighth inning Sunday.
But when the Red Sox erupted for five runs in an eighth-inning comeback of their own, they delivered the knockout blow. The Yankees, as far as the Red Sox are concerned, are finished.
With less than a week to go before the trade deadline, the Red Sox now own a nine-game lead over the Yankees in the AL East, have already clinched the season series and just handed the Yankees a devastating loss that won’t be easy to overcome.
According to MLB’s Baseball Savant service, the Yankees had a 98% win probability in the top of the eighth inning Sunday after taking a 4-0 lead. Germán had just recorded four strikeouts in the bottom of the seventh — Xander Bogaerts reached on a passed ball on one of them — and Red Sox manager Alex Cora acknowledged that there was a lot of frustration in the dugout.
It didn’t seem like the team was on the verge of a huge rally, but then Alex Verdugo doubled to lead off the eighth and the fuse was lit.
“It jump-started us,” Verdugo said. “Getting that hit out of the way had everybody taking that big deep breath, then exhaling. They didn’t have to worry about getting no-hit anymore. Obviously, that inning was crazy and the guys following me did a really good job not getting too big and following suit.
“From getting no-hit through seven innings to putting five up in the eighth, that was one of the most crazy comebacks that I’ve been a part of.”
While New York is now solidly in Boston’s rearview mirror, don’t assume that means the Yankees are about to become sellers. This weekend’s disappointment aside, the Yankees were only 3.5 games back of the Oakland Athletics for the second Wild Card spot entering Sunday, with only the Seattle Mariners (2.5 games back) standing between them.
New York will also have to contend with the Toronto Blue Jays, Cleveland Indians and potentially even the Los Angeles Angels for that spot down the stretch. But if the Yankees get healthy and make a move at the deadline there is no reason why they can’t emerge from that next tier to sneak into the Wild Card Game.
But until that comes to pass, the Red Sox now need to turn their attention to the much more immediate challenge on the horizon.
As Boston has gone 5-1 over the past week since the start of the Blue Jays series in Buffalo, the Tampa Bay Rays have kept pace, going 5-2 over that same stretch. Until Boston and Cleveland both came from behind in their respective games Sunday, the Rays were on the verge of taking over sole possession of first in the AL East. Instead, Boston enters the new week leading the division by one game.
Tampa Bay also just made a significant addition to its lineup, trading for 41-year-old slugger Nelson Cruz, who very much still has it. This season Cruz has 21 home runs and 52 RBI — including two home runs in three games since his arrival — and entering Sunday’s game he had a .900 OPS.
The Rays are the real deal, and in case you forgot, they are also the defending American League champions. The Red Sox will have their hands full trying to hold on to the AL East these next few months, but by putting away the New York Yankees now, they’ve effectively made it a two team race.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
