News flash: One of the New England Patriots’ earliest signees in the 2020 free agency market was a full-back named Danny Vitale.
Not a franchise quarterback to replace You Know Who, but a probable backup full-back who plays special teams.
It’s probably coincidental. Bill Belichick will take some time figuring out his “hole” at quarterback. But it’s funny.
Or is it? Is it a sign of the immediate or long-term future? Has Belichick’s view of the quarterback position changed?
Why didn’t Belichick ever offer an olive branch to Tom Brady?
Why didn’t he call Brady in late January, set up a meeting in a private room at Davios and figure out a way to have Brady, who still is a bona fide winning NFL quarterback, retire as a Patriot?
How about this simplistic, semi-mean theory: Belichick didn’t want Brady, the greatest quarterback that ever lived, back.
Beyond their complex relationship, which seemed fractured at times for a variety of issues, it appears Brady would’ve returned under certain parameters.
But Belichick never bit. No olive branch extended.
Which brings me to my next theory: Belichick wants to go back to his roots.
Ultra-physical. Ball-control. Elite cornerback play. Forced turnovers. Few mistakes. Athletic linebackers. Nasty offensive linemen. Punting. Surprising gameplans. Full backs (plural!). Blocking tight ends. Field position. Confusing blitzes. And, oh yeah, periodic big plays from the quarterback.
Basically the 2001 Patriots, 2003 Patriots, 2004 Patriots and, last but not least, the 2018 Patriots.
On those teams the quarterback was not the team or league MVP. Said individual was important, at times, but those championship Belichick outfits were physical and multi-dimensional.
The 2018 title is interesting because Brady was the quarterback and had incredible moments in the fourth quarter and overtime of the AFC championship win in Kansas City.
But that Super Bowl two weeks later, a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams, was a Belichick work of art.
Those Rams were second in the NFL with 33 points per game.
The Patriots’ defense, the real MVP of the Super Bowl, was everywhere. Poor Rams quarterback Jared Goff ran for his life from beginning to end, and the league’s top running back that year, Todd Gurley (10 rushes, 35 yards), was a non-factor.
While Brady and Rob Gronkowski were bit players for most of that evening, the play the clinched the game was a perfect 29-yard go-pattern, Brady to Gronk, to the 2-yard line, setting up the game’s only touchdown.
While the score was close until the late field goal, the Patriots were always, it seemed, in control.
Which brings us back to the hole, or some might say Grand Canyon, at the quarterback position.
Names being tossed around are Jameis Winston, Cam Newton, Andy Dalton, Jacoby Brissett and current Patriot Jarrett Stidham.
Obviously, none of them are in Brady’s class, which is a bar set so high.
But was Brady in 2018 or 2019 in “Brady’s” class?
Was Brady of 2001, 2003 and 2004 as gifted as the guy who he was from 2006 through 2017?
Belichick is taking a risk here. Unlike the Joe Montana exodus from the 49ers, Winston, Dalton and Stidham will never be compared to his replacement, future Hall of Famer Steve Young.
The NFL has changed a lot since Belichick’s N.Y. Giants’ defense worked that miracle win over the Buffalo Bills in February of 1991.
Quarterbacks are more important than ever. Decent ones are being paid about $2 million ... per week. Rules protecting them and penalizing defenses for near-hits is borderline out of control.
Bleacher Report ranked the top 10 offenses, regular season, in modern day football, adding six honorable mentions. Only one team in the top 10, the 1999 St. Louis Rams, won a Super Bowl. And two (1997 Broncos, 1994 49ers) of the six honorable mentions won.
Defense still matters. So does special teams. So does a running game. So does changing schemes.
The Patriots will eventually choose their quarterback, or at least a veteran to push Stidham. It will be a drop off from what we’ve been used to.
But something tells me Belichick has been planning this next mini-generation longer than we’ve realized.
The Patriots scoring points won’t look as easy as it has looked for more than a decade around here. But, if Belichick is on his game, neither will scoring points against them.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
