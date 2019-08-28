SEATTLE (AP) — A day after hitting a milestone homer, Aaron Judge followed up the 101st of his career. He wasn’t alone in another home run barrage by the Bronx Bombers.
Gary Sanchez, DJ LeMahieu and Mike Ford all followed Judge’s lead with long balls, and the New York Yankees finished off a three-game sweep of the Seattle Mariners with a 7-3 win on Wednesday.
After opening their West Coast swing by being swept in Oakland, the Yankees rebounded to win five of six and continued to bash home runs.
“They’re very resilient and they’re very hungry and that’s why I talk about sometimes you’re going to have a series where they get you, but from a mindset standpoint I’ve never had reason to be considered with these guys and what they are going to bring for the next day, for the next series,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “That’s why I was confident going to L.A., why I was confident coming up here.”
Sanchez hit a towering two-run homer in the first off Seattle starter Justus Sheffield, a ball that barely stayed fair and nearly bounced out of the stadium. Ford snapped a 2-2 tie with his sixth home run in the past 14 games, and Judge, who was the third-fastest player to reach 100 homers, broke the game open with a two-run shot off reliever Matt Wisler as part of New York’s four-run fifth inning.
LeMahieu added his 23rd of the season in the ninth. The Yankees have hit 70 home runs in August and raised their season total to 250, already eighth-most in major league history.
“That’s what we’ve been doing this whole road trip, trying to get ahead of guys and let our pitchers do their thing,” Judge said.
James Paxton (11-6) had a shaky outing facing his former team for the first time. The big left-hander allowed only one hit on Kyle Seager’s two-run homer in the fourth inning that just eluded the reach of Judge at the fence in right field. Despite giving up just the one hit, Paxton was done after only five innings due to control problems.
Paxton issued a season-high five walks, four in the fourth inning alone. He’d allowed six walks over 24 1/3 innings in his previous four starts combined.
