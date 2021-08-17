Yankees sweep doubleheader to catch Red Sox in standings

NEW YORK — On July 26, the Yankees trailed the Red Sox by 9.5 games in the AL East standings. Barely over three weeks later, that margin has been completely erased, as the Yankees swept Tuesday’s day-night doubleheader to catch the Red Sox.
New York won Game 1 by a score of 5-3 and followed that with a 2-0 win in Game 2. The Red Sox had ample opportunity to win both games but were plagued by many of the same issues that cost the team its big division lead in the first place.
1. Bats go cold, again
Throughout early August, the Red Sox seemingly couldn’t buy a hit with runners in scoring position, and those problems resurfaced in a big way Tuesday. Between the two games, Boston went 2 for 14 with runners in scoring position, including 2 for 6 in Game 1 and a wretched 0 for 8 in Game 2.
The Red Sox also had a chance to take the lead with the bases loaded in both games but couldn’t capitalize, recording three straight outs with the bases loaded and no outs in the top of the seventh of Game 1 and missing another opportunity with two outs top of the fifth in Game 2.
2. Gil looks good
It looks like the Yankees have something in rookie Luis Gil, who broke into the majors on Aug. 3 and has yet to allow an earned run in three starts. Gil kept the Red Sox on their toes throughout Game 2, going 4.2 innings while allowing three hits, no runs, four walks and four strikeouts. When he left the game with two outs in the top of the fifth he walked off to a thunderous standing ovation.
According to ESPN and the Elias Sports Bureau, Gil is the first player to have a scoreless start in each of his first three career appearances since 1900.
3. Starters do their job
One positive from Tuesday’s doubleheader was that Boston’s starting pitchers continued to deliver. Tanner Houck went four innings and allowed five hits, two runs, no walks and struck out two in Game 1. Nathan Eovaldi followed that up by going five innings with seven hits, two runs, one walk and six strikeouts in Game 2.
4. Giancarlo goes yard
Few boast the kind of power that Giancarlo Stanton possesses, and the big slugger put it on full display in the fourth inning of Game 2 with an absolute bomb of a solo home run to left field. The homer was estimated at 441 feet, came off the bat at 110.8 mph, and it gave the Yankees at 2-0 lead.
Luke Voit also had a solo home run in the bottom of the second, with his traveling 369 feet.
5. A stunning turnaround
Not only has New York erased a 9.5-game deficit in just over three weeks, going even further back to July 5 they found themselves at only 42-41 and 10.5 games back of the Red Sox, who were 54-32.
Since then the Yankees have gone 26-11 while the Red Sox are just 15-21, and now New York (68-52) technically leads Boston (69-53) by percentage points for second in the AL East and in the AL Wild Card standings.
The two rivals wrap up their three-game series Wednesday at 7 p.m.
