Carl Yastrzemski is a living baseball legend, with a Triple Crown dream season (1967) and 23-year Hall of Fame career on his resume.
But he’s also legendary for something else – firmly holding his emotions close to his vest.
That, admits the original “Yaz,” will be a problem over the next couple of days in the Fenway-Kenmore Square section of Boston.
For the first time since 1983, he will see another Yastrzemski playing baseball at Fenway Park.
His grandson, Mike Yastrzemski, of Andover, will be in the San Francisco Giants outfield the next three nights in his grandfather’s old homestead, possibly even left field.
“It will be emotional for me all three days,” said Yaz. “I never dreamed Michael would be playing at Fenway Park.”
There are other forces at work recently, in almost a Perfect Storm-ish sort of way.
Yaz turned 80 on Aug. 22. Mike turned 29 on Aug. 23. And Yaz’s son and Mike’s father, Carl “Michael” Jr. died 15 years ago on Sunday.
“I know my son would be so proud of Michael,” said Yaz, of his son, who passed away after a surgery due to blood clots. “He taught Michael how to play baseball. They worked a lot together.”
Yaz has heard other people talk about the similarity between his son and grandson.
“Mike was a switch-hitter,” said Yaz. “But they looked a lot a like. They have a lot of the same mannerisms. They run the same. I see it every time I watch Michael play.”
And Yaz has Mike play nearly every game since being called up by the Giants, making his emotional major league debut on May 25.
Yaz bought the MLB TV package and has spent many late nights watching his grandson, who has basically been an everyday player since his debut.
“I’ve lost a lot of sleep watching his games,” said Yaz. “I get up every morning at 6:30 (a.m.). It’s tough on me watching compared to playing. I’m pulling so hard for him. It’s not easy.”
When Mike played in the minors – 703 games – Yaz didn’t watch any games because they were only seen on the Internet. And he “knows nothing” about the Internet.
“My brother (Richard) watched them all,” said Yaz. “He would send me messages the next morning about how he played to our iPad. I don’t know how to use the iPad, my wife (Nancy) did all that.”
Mike’s numbers – .263, 19 homers, 17 doubles, 3 triples, 51 RBI and OPS .833 – have been astounding, basically putting him in the National League “Rookie of the Year” discussion.
Grandpa has been more than pleased.
“I’m most impressed with the power he picked up,” said Yaz. “He always was a very good hitter, a lot of doubles. But I think he figured a few things out when he was traded to the Giants and sent to Sacramento (AAA). He’s been swinging a big bat all year.”
As for Yaz’s influence on Mike this year or really any year, grandpa says not much.
They speak about once every few weeks. These games in Boston will be the first games Yaz has seen his grandson play as a major leaguer, in person.
“I remember going to watch my son play in Orlando when he was in triple-A,” said Yaz. “I was there for a weekend series, Friday through Sunday. He was like 0-for-8 the first two days and I could see he was pressing.
“At dinner on Saturday night, I made up a story that I had to leave a day early and go home,” said Yaz. “He had a double-header the next day and he goes 5-for-7. The point is, I don’t want Mike or anybody worrying about me. Plus, I’m superstitious.”
Speaking of Yastrzemski superstitions, young Mike told his grandfather that he always struggled at the plate on his dad’s birthday (Aug. 16).
Last month with the Giants, he had maybe the greatest game of his career, belting three home runs, including the game-winner in 11 innings, 10-9.
On Yaz’s 80th birthday?
“He struck out three times!” said Yaz, laughing.
Today Yaz will head to Fenway Park for an interview for the MLB Network with Peter Gammons, which will include his grandson, Mike.
He won’t stay for the game, preferring to watch Game 1 of the series from home.
It is expected that Mike, who normally plays right field and centerfield, will move to left field in front of the Green Monster, where his grandfather played for two decades.
It gets better.
On Wednesday, Yaz will be there early for the game and leave long afterward.
In what will be a special baseball event, Yaz will throw out the first pitch to his grandson Mike at homeplate.
“I don’t know if I can get it to the plate,” said Yaz.
This, he realizes, could get emotional.
“This is for me as great a moment as winning the Triple Crown," he said. “Michael never gave up when a lot of other guys would have. His determination is special. I really never expected to see this. I’m proud of him.”
