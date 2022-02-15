PHILADELPHIA — The Philly boos came out when Shake Milton lost the ball on a second-quarter turnover.
The reaction shifted to an exasperated groan when Jaylen Brown hit a three-pointer that pushed the Boston Celtics’ lead to 24 with less than seven minutes to play before halftime.
Then those fans chanted their displeasure at the officials when Joel Embiid was called for a foul at the 5:15 mark of that period.
And that was before things turned even uglier in the second half.
A disastrous on-court performance put a damper on what began as a celebratory day for the 76ers, who officially welcomed superstar James Harden and veteran big man Paul Millsap to the team before getting drubbed 135-87 by the Celtics hours later at the Wells Fargo Center.
It was by far the Sixers’ most lopsided loss of the season. They trailed by as many as 51 points and shot just 28.8% from the floor.
The Sixers’ fanfare from the afternoon initially continued into the pregame festivities, when Harden stepped to midcourt to ring the bell. He also spent the game sitting on the Sixers’ bench, cheering teammates on while wearing a red get-up that resembled a coat with the sleeves cut off. He will not play until after the All-Star break while continuing to rehab a hamstring injury that kept him out of his final three games with the Nets before last week’s blockbuster trade.
Though Harden’s presence represented what’s to come for the Sixers during the regular season’s home stretch, Tuesday’s loss was a stinger. It was the rival Celtics’ ninth win in a row and 12th victory in their last 13 games to rise to sixth in the Eastern Conference standings and make them a possible Sixers playoff opponent.
It does not get much easier for the Sixers (34-23), whose final game before the All-Star break is Thursday at the defending-champion Milwaukee Bucks.
Make or miss league
A quick scan of the box score illustrated why this game got so lopsided, so quickly.
At the end of the night, the Celtics had made more three-pointers (25) than the Sixers had made field goals (23).
Boston drained 11 of its first 15 three-pointers and finished 25-of-45 from deep, including Jaylen Brown’s make right before the first-half buzzer to push Boston’s advantage to 69-42. The Celtics also scored 20 points in transition (14 in the first half).
The Sixers, meanwhile, made just 8 of their 32 shots from beyond the arc.
