Long-time NBA scout (Los Angeles Lakers) Jeff Nelson was spot-on the last two Boston Celtics playoff series.
He noted the Celtics had a decided edge over the Brooklyn Nets, particularly on the defensive end, and he said the series with the Bucks would probably go seven games, but the Celtics 3-point shot would be the difference.
Well, Nelson is back to breakdown the Celtics-Heat series for the Eastern Conference Finals.
And while the number if the same – Celtics in 7 – this series will be much different than the previous one.
The Heat, says Nelson, has more offensive firepower as one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the league, with a better “supporting” cast than the Bucks.
But he has a few questions about their matchup with the Celtics.
“Miami hasn’t really been challenged like the Celtics were, especially against the Bucks,” said Nelson. “They’ve had, basically, two easy series. The Sixers series (4-2) looked a little closer than it really was. I just don’t think they’ve had to play as well as they will need to against the Celtics.”
Nelson says the Celtics “length” will be more of a weapon than it was against the Bucks, which were nullified by Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The Heat won’t be able to keep both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown “quiet” as much as the Bucks did for some of the series.
“Jimmy Butler is their guy. He is on a par with Tatum and Brown,” said Nelson. “But that’s an advantage for the Celtics.”
Nelson said the Celtics having five players average over 11 points per game was a big factor against the Bucks and will be again against the Heat.
“The Celtics have more guys stepping up and contributing, and that will be important in this series,” said Nelson. “The Heat won’t let Grant William just stand there and take wide-open three-pointers. But if Williams contributes, and then guys like Robert Williams, who didn’t do much because of an injury against the Bucks, adds value to the Celtics cause.”
Nelson believed the Celtics were OK with Giannis averaging over 30 points a game and focused more on the other players.
He expects the same thing with Butler, who is not really a 3-point threat. Don’t let the other guys, like Tyler Herro (13.8 ppg) and Bam Adebayo (14.6), go off in the high 20s.
“This is not going to be an easy series, like we said with the Bucks. The Heat are the Number One seed for a season,” said Nelson. “But the Celtics have a few advantages and in the end, when they need to win a Game Seven, they can and probably will.”
Nelson believes both teams have reason to be extra-inspired, beyond the fact that each team is four wins away from the NBA Finals.
"The Heat will be talking about the Celtics being favored and the fact they're being disrespected," said Nelson. "The Celtics were bounced from the playoffs in Eastern Conference finals two years ago, in 'The Bubble,' by the Heat. They will remember that."
