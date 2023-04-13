Jeff Nelson likes the Boston Bruins. He hopes and expects they win the Stanley Cup.
That’s the fan in him speaking.
The NBA scout from Bradford, though, has a different perspective of the Boston Celtics, a team he has watched dozens of times this year.
And Nelson, a retired math teacher who breaks down NBA games as his occupation, likes what he sees.
When the Larry Brown Trophy is raised, he expects Jayson Tatum & Co. to be hoisting it in mid-June.
“Based on health, number one, the Celtics are the best team in the NBA and should win the championship,” said Nelson.
“Their big three, which is, in my opinion, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Robert Williams, are too good,” he said. “Williams, who has been injury-prone, changes the dynamic of this team, especially on defense. If he’s healthy for most of the playoffs, I believe they will win it all. Williams allows everyone to play their natural position.”
Nelson believes Williams presence allows Al Horford to play the No. 4 spot, power forward – powerful, dependable scorer inside and out – and makes Derrick White more valuable, playing fewer minutes.
“A big thing is the Celtics got a taste of what means to compete for a championship and they ran out of gas, really Tatum,” said Nelson. “They have more options this time, a little better than last year.”
The acquisition of Malcolm Brogdon was a game-changer, said Nelson.
“Brogdon gives the Celtics a wild card in every series,” said Nelson. “The Celtics have had some issues in the past, closing out games, sometimes with Marcus Smart missing shots. Brogdon is good enough to be the leading scorer in a game.”
Tatum and Brown appear to have improved their games from a year ago, with Brogdon’s presence allowing more open space for the dynamic duo, each increasing their points per game from a year ago by three points.
“Brown turned the ball over at critical times last year; not great decision-making,” said Nelson. “He’s improved in that area.
“Tatum was worn down, probably with those seven games series against Miami and Milwaukee,” said Nelson. “The shorter the series are the better. Tatum is as good as any player in the league.”
It won’t easy, though, as Nelson believes the top three teams in the NBA are Boston, Milwaukee and Philadelphia.
“The Western Conference is a mess,” he said. “Golden State was 11-30 on the road. You can’t do that and win in the playoffs. I hear people mention the Lakers; no way. They looked scared in the play-in game. I don’t see them getting by Memphis.
“Phoenix has three great players in Kevin Durant, Chris Paul and Devin Booker, but after that they can’t compete with some of best teams,” said Nelson. “The winner of the East will win the title.”
As for the Celtics first round foe, Atlanta, he expects the Celtics rebounding dominance, among other things, to be key.
"Atlanta likes to free lance, push ball, and try to score before Celtics set up their defense," he said. "They shoot a lot of threes. If they make most of them, they can make it a little more interesting. The Celtics are just a lot better."
Nelson expects the Celtics to play seven or eight guys, with Mike Muscala and Peyton Pritchard probably not getting much time unless needed.
“Joel Embiid will probably win MVP, but they don’t have the firepower the Celtics have,” said Nelson. “The Bucks are a very good team, but the Celtics have their number, too. I hate to sound like a homer, but I believe this is the Celtics year.”
Bill Burt
