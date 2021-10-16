NO. 22 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 33, BOSTON COLLEGE 7
BOSTON (AP) — Devin Leary scrambled free and threw a jump pass to Thayer Thomas, who took it 79 yards for a touchdown to help North Carolina State run away from Boston College.
Leary threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns, also completing a 40-yard scoring pass on the opening drive on a throw that bounced off the back of the defender before Devin Carter gathered it in.
The Wolfpack (5-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) also scored when BC punter Grant Carlson muffed the snap, and Devan Boykin picked up the ball and ran in from 34 yards out.
Thomas caught four passes for 122 yards, and Dylan Parham caught a 4-yard touchdown pass. The Wolfpack tackled BC running back Peter Stehr in the end zone with 3:39 left for a safety, clinching their third straight victory.
Dennis Grosel completed 21 of 39 passes for 194 yards for the Eagles (4-2, 0-2).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.