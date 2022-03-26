Albany, N.Y. — A goal late in the first period proved to be the only scoring in the game and senior netminder Dryden McKay was sterling as Minnesota State held on for a 1-0 win over Notre Dame in NCAA Division 1 men’s hockey Elite 8 action Saturday.
The Mavericks (37-5-0), winners of 17 games in a row, now advance to the NCAA D1 Frozen Four, which will be held in Boston on April 8-10.
It was almost a scoreless first period, before junior center Nathan Smith collected a rebound and fired the puck past Matthew Galajda for the only goal of the game.
The goal, with 16 seconds remaining in the period gave Smith 50 points on the season on 19 goals and 31 assists. He becomes just the fourth Maverick to hit the 50-point plateau in the program’s Division 1-era. The others are Shane Joseph (65 in 2002-03), Grant Stevenson (63 in 2002-03) and Aaron Fox (50 in 1999-2000).
McKay finished with 23 saves, picked up his 10th shutout of the season. A finalist for the Richter Award as the top goaltender in the country, McKay stands 37-4-0 on the season with the win. His win extends his NCAA Division 1 men’s hockey single-season victories record to 37 and the shutout extends his NCAA career record to 34.
Minnesota State will make its second appearance at the Frozen Four in two weeks.
Denver downs M
innesota Duluth
LOVELAND, Colo — The No. 3 Denver Pioneers topped No. 6 Minnesota Duluth 2-1 in the NCAA Tournament Elite 8 on Saturday afternoon.
Denver (29-9-1) advances to the NCAA D1 Frozen Four, which will be held in Boston on April 8-10.
Minnesota Duluth (22-16-4) stuck first when Darian Gotz scored the team’s second shot of the game.
By Denver was swift to respond when captain Cole Guttman scored just over two minutes later. Both teams went scoreless through the second period and late into the third until Carter Savoie delivered the game-winner with 6:16 left to play.
Savoie slammed home the winning goal from a bounce off the boards that was assisted by teammate Sean Behrens, a Colorado Avalanche prospect.
The loss snaps a streak of four straight Frozen Four appearances for Minnesota Duluth, which has advanced to the regional finals in seven straight NCAA Tournaments.
