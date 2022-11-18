Pelham’s Jake Travis is just one victory from perfection — three years of perfection.
That’s right — in three seasons as the Pythons’ starting quarterback, Travis has never lost a single game!
Since taking over the QB job at the start of his sophomore season, Travis has led Pelham to a stunning 29-0 record, winning Division 3 state championships in 2020 and 2021.
“It really is crazy,” said Travis. “But I try not to think about it too much. Right now, we’re focused on finishing this season right. But it would be a tremendous accomplishment to finish undefeated.”
Travis will put his spotless record on the line one final time, when No. 2 seed Pelham (11-0) takes on No. 4 Souhegan (10-1) in the Division 2 state championship game on Saturday (1 p.m.) at Bedford High School.
The Pythons — who moved up to Division 2 this fall — dealt Souhegan its only loss (28-21) back on Oct. 21, with Travis running for the game-winning 3-yard touchdown with 0:32 left in the game.
“My team and I are very excited to be back in the championship game,” said Travis. “We know we’re going to have to give all we have to beat Souhegan. I feel like we’ve proven people wrong. Before the season started, most people didn’t have us making it to the state championship game. But the job’s not finished yet.”
Travis is the signal-caller for a Pelham offense that’s averaged 42.0 points per game this fall.
With so many lopsided victories, Travis hasn’t had too many opportunities to throw the ball. But he’s made them count this fall, completing 30 of 46 passes for 671 yards and nine touchdowns. He threw for a season-high 141 yards (on just three completions) in a win over Plymouth and 100 yards and two scores in the Souhegan victory.
He has also rushed for 398 yards and nine more touchdowns.
“As a quarterback, I feel like my greatest strengths are being able to extend the play with my legs and make a play if needed,” said Travis, who has thrown for 1,135 yards and 18 touchdowns for his career. “When we run the ball, I try and contribute any way I can, whether it’s by lead blocking or executing on my fakes to help keep defenders away from the runner.
“It’s very exciting when a pass play is called, because I have a lot of trust in my receivers as they believe in me. So when a pass play is called we all know we can make a big play.”
Travis will now look to make a few plays to lead Pelham to a third straight state title. He ran for 109 yards and threw a touchdown in last year’s Division 3 title game, and threw another score in the 2020 title game.”
“Winning a third state championship would mean so much to me,” he said. “It’s what my teammates and I have worked for throughout our whole high school career. There’s only one goal for this game, and that is to win.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.