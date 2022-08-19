PITTSBURGH — Trevor Story’s return is drawing near.
The Red Sox second baseman, who hasn’t played in more than month due to a broken wrist, is traveling with the team on this week’s road trip to Pittsburgh and Baltimore. He began taking batting practice on Tuesday for the first time since being hit by a pitch on the right hand July 12, and if it were up to him he believes he could play again soon.
“Getting pretty close,” Story said. “I’m taking [batting practice] so that’s kind of an indication of how close I am, and then the progression takes a few more days to test that out on the machine and get some rehab games in. I feel really great about where I’m at right now so sooner rather than later.”
Initially diagnosed with a deep bone bruise, the hope Story might not miss much time faded when his discomfort remained even after the bruise healed. Further evaluation revealed a hairline fracture in his wrist, and after that he was shut down for 10 days and kept home during the club’s early-August road trip to Houston and Kansas City to rehab.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Story will need a couple of rehab games before he’s ready to return, but barring any setbacks he could soon become the latest and biggest addition to a club that’s finally approaching full health.
Once that day comes, Story hopes for a strong finish to what he acknowledged has been an up-and-down debut season in Boston.
“I’d say there’s been some good times but also some bad times, a little inconsistent for my liking and how I feel like I am as a player,” Story said. “Defense has been good, it’s been different playing second base but I’ve felt like I’ve embraced the challenge and been as athletic as I can over there trying not too much about it, but offensively just a little inconsistent is how I’d sum it up.”
Prior to the injury Story was batting .221 with a .289 on-base percentage and .423 slugging percentage, all well below his usual career averages. He was also among Boston’s most prolific run producers with 15 home runs and 58 RBI, but much of that production came during a handful of scorching stretches and otherwise Story has been prone to lengthy skids at the plate.
Coming off signing a six-year, $140 million contract, Story’s struggles have occasionally prompted criticism from the fans, but Story said he understands where those people are coming from and overall feels like the city has welcomed him.
“Early on the criticism was fair, I think that’s the best way to describe the way they’ve welcomed me, it’s fair,” Story said. “They embrace you and I feel like they’ve embraced me as a Red Sox. That’s all you want as a player.”
If Story is able to help the Red Sox make a late push for the playoffs upon his return, he’ll have a good shot at winning over any of his remaining doubters.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com.
Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.