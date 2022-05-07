Lynn — The Northern Essex Community College baseball team picked up its 30th consecutive victory on Saturday afternoon over Massasoit Community College, 6-1, to advance to the championship round on the Region 21 Tournament on Sunday at noon at Fraser Field.
With the win the Knights improved to 38-2 overall on the season.
NECC took the lead in the first, on a two-out RBI single by Jared Coppola that scored Nick White. The Knights added three more runs in the third. White and Coppola were both hit by a pitch, and were driven home by Richard Matos and on an error. Clay Campbell then walked and stole home. Coppola added a two-run homer in the seventh.
Jayden Voelker started and went six innings, allowing one hit, while striking out 10 and walking two. Alex Sweeney tossed two innings of hitless relief, striking out two, while Haverhill’s Tyler McDonald tossed the final frame.
Sunday’s winner will advance to host the winner of the Region 15 tournament beginning Friday, May 13th.
