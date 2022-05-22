NECC baseball coach Jeff Mejia took over the program in the fall of 2012. Here are the former Northern Essex Community College grads and the four-year school they later transferred to:
Hunter Wilichoski 2021 Franklin Pierce University (D2)
Aidan Abernathy 2021 Framingham State (D3)
Sean Letarte 2021 Framingham State (D3)
Joe Muzio 2021 Elon (D1)
Levi Burrill 2021 Franklin Pierce University (D2)
Ronnie Luke 2021 Fisher College (NAIA)
Brennon Chisholm 2020 Canisius College (D1)
Jeff Mejia Jr. 2020 University of Maine (D1)
Mike Stellato 2020 Bryant University (D1)
Rob Lagasse 2019 Southern New Hampshire Univ. (D2)
Riley Magee 2019 Southern New Hampshire Univ. (D2)
Andrew Caulfield 2019 Framingham State University (D3)
Harrison Engstrom 2019 Lynn University (D2)
Kyle Hawes 2019 University of Hartford (D1)
Ryan Sharkey 2019 New England College, Eastern Nazarene (D3)
Corey Imbriano 2018 University of Dayton (D1)
Benjamin Irvine 2018 University of Maryland (D1)
Ryan Collins 2018 University of Massachusetts Boston (D3)
Nolan Steevens 2018 Southern Wesleyan University (D2)
Evan Glew 2017 Franklin Pierce University (D2)
Xavier Nunez 2017 New England College (D3)
Jordan Roper 2016 Marist College (D1)
Anthony Dally 2016 West Virginia Tech (D2)
Gianni Esposito 2016 University of Massachusetts Dartmouth (D3)
Colby Maiola 2016 University of Massachusetts Lowell (D1)
Keith Linnane 2016 Univeristy of Massachusetts Amherst (D1)
Harrison Smoske 2016 Franklin Pierce University (D2)
John Sirois 2016 Western New England University (D3)
Ryley Warnock 2015 Ava Maria University (D1)
MacDanial Singleton 2015 Salem State University (D3)
Ryan McAuliffe 2015 St. John’s University (D1)
Jacob Rayner 2015 Rivier University (D3)
Jonathan Delacruz 2014 Rivier University (D3)
Daniel Bonito 2014 University of Massachusetts Boston (D3)
Trevor Bouvier 2014 University of Massachusetts Boston (D3)
Zachary Beckwith 2014 Daniel Webster College (D3)
Christopher Martin 2013 Daniel Webster College (D3)
Tyler Johnson 2013 University of Massachusetts Boston (D3)
