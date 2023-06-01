GREENEVILLE, Tenn. – The Northern Essex Community College baseball team is coming home today with a third place finish at the NJCAA Div. 3 World Series finish.
In the end, the mighty Knights, which finished 38-8, ran out of pitching having to go through the losers' bracket.
But the group showed some heart, winning 14-9 and 9-8, before losing on Wednesday night to a powerhouse Dallas team, 12-1, in five innings.
The finish marks the Knights third top three finish in World Series, to go along with top three finished in 2012 and 2016.
One of the big stars for the Knights was third baseman Anthony Marcano who had eight hits in 16 at bats, including two homers and seven RBI. He no doubt will be on the All-Tournament team when that is announced later today.
Also, Lawrence's Jairo Vazquez who got the team off to a big start in the 1-0 opening day win over Joliet. He pitched seven innings.
Alex Sweeney, of Raymond, N.H., was perfect in two innings of relief as well. He also was huge in the 14-9 win, pitching 4.1 innings of relief, not allowing a run to earn the win.
Here is a rundown of the two games on Wednesday:
In the opening game, Relfin Jimenez (Lawrence) made the start and went 5 2/3 innings to pick up his second win of the season. He allowed five runs on nine hits while striking out one and walking three. Erik Whitehead (North Andover), Riley Stys (Lowell) and Jagger Iovinelli (Huntington Beach, CA) pitched the next two innings allowing three runs setting up the stage for Jairo Vazquez (Lawrence) to pitch the final 1 1/3 innings striking out three to pick up his first save of the season.
The Knights took down Niagara by a 9-8 final and did all their damage in second and third innings.
In the second inning, trailing 2-0, NECC put up five runs to build a lead they would never give up. Lucas Berube (Dighton) and Kevin Rodriguez (Manchester, NH) started the inning off getting hit by a pitch and a walk. Domenic Crocenzi (Providence, RI) followed with a double that scored Berube. Rodriguez scored one batter on a sac fly from Joe Settle (Melbourne, FL). Kam Levesque (Hooksett, NH) reached on an error that scored Crocenzi. Levesque scored on a sac fly Richard Matos (Boston).
In the third, NECC put up four more, Crocenzi reached on a one out walk and scored on a sacrifice fly from Jomar Moreta (Lynn). Leading 6-2, with two outs in the bottom of the inning, Anthony Marcano (Boston) hit what wound up to be the game winning home run as he hit a three run bomb over the 30 foot scoreboard in left center.
The Thunderwolves clawed their way back over the next five innings before Vazquez shut the door to send the Knights onto Dallas-Eastfield.
Against Eastfield, the Knights pitching staff was limited playing their fifth game in four days that allowed the Harvester Bees to jump out to early lead while the Knights were limited to four hits in the final game falling 12-1. Moreta, Matos, Marcano and Luis Colon (Lawrence) recorded the hits for the Knights.
