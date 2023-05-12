HAVERHILL -- The Northern Essex Community College baseball team overcame a slow start and exploded for nine runs in the sixth inning to advance to the winners bracket final of the Region 21 Tournament with a 17-5 first round win over Quinsigamond Community College on Thursday night at Trinity Stadium.
The Knights improve to 31-6 on the season and will play Community College of Rhode Island Saturday at 1:00pm, looking to advance to the championship Sunday’s championship round.
Jagger Iovinelli went the distance for the Knights on the mound to earn his seventh win of the season. He allowed five runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out five and issuing two walks. NECC committed three errors behind Iovinelli in the game.
Outfielder Kameron Levesque led the offense, going 3 for 5 with seven RBI’s and three runs scored. His sixth inning grand slam down the left field line resulted in the game’s final score.
Kevin Rodriguez and Kyle Hsu joined Levesque with multiple hits in the game with three and two respectively as the Knights pounded out 13 hits in the game.
Looking to advance to Sunday’s championship round, Lawrence's Jairo Vazquez (Lawrence) is expected to get the ball for NECC on Saturday afternoon. He enters the tournament as the national earned run average leader at 1.17.
