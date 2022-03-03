The Northern Essex Community College baseball team is hard at work in preparation for the season opening double header on Sat. March 5th at Haverhill’s Trinity Stadium (pending snow conditions on the field). With a roster that features 17 returning players from the 2021 team that went 22-12, the Knights have lofty goals for the 2022 season and are looking for a trip to Greeneville, TN on Memorial Day Weekend for the NJCAA World Series.
NECC has made seven previous trips to the World Series, most recently in 2018.
Pre-Season Rankings
· The Knights have been featured in all of the pre-season polls released by various media sources as well as the NJCAA Pre-Season poll
· #10 NJCAA Pre-Season Poll
· #5 The JUCO Baseball Blog
· #10 Collegiate Baseball Newspaper
· #11 Prep Baseball Report
Schedule Highlights
· After playing an independent schedule in 2021 due to COVID, the Knights will return to Region 21 competition this season with a 47 game regular season schedule.
· NECC will have nine home dates at Haverhill’s Trinity Stadium the first of which scheduled for Saturday March 5th at 12:00pm against UConn-Avery Point.
· After a one-year hiatus, the Knights will return to the Orlando, FL area for 12 games over the college spring break. The schedule in Florida includes a pair of games with NJCAA preseason #3 Oakton (IL) and a double-header with #6 Herkimer (NY). Additionally they will play Division 2 preseason #7 Kirkwood (IA).
· The Region 21 tournament is scheduled for May 5-8, the winner of which will host the Northeast Super District Tournament May 13-15 for the right to advance to the World Series
Pitching Staff
· The one-two punch of Levi Burrill (Amesbury) and Todd Tringale (Saugus) return to the mound after combining to pitch 105.1 innings in 2021 and striking out 147 batters. Burrill turned down an offer from Franklin Pierce to return for the 2022 season and Tringale has committed to the University of Dayton for the fall.
· Alex Sweeney (Raymond, N.H.) and Dallas Vaughn (Haverhill) both threw 25.1 innings last season and are expected to impact the starting rotation. Vaughn is committed to St. Anselm College for the fall.
· Thomas Cattaneo (Guilford, CT), Jack Swarbrick (Haverhill) and Tristin Ciampa (Wilmington) all logged double digit innings in 2021 and will be expected to add more weight in 2022.
· Newcomers expected to have an immediate impact on the mound include 2021 Rhode Island All State First Teamer Jaden Voelker (Coventry, RI), who had previously signed with Old Dominion University and left hander Jagger Iovenenelli (Huntington Beach, CA).
Positional Players
· Six everyday positional players return from 2021 team including All-American left fielder Nick White (Townsend). White who batted .422 in 2021, will be joined in the outfield by Logan Burrill (Amesbury) (.384 BA and 10 HR in 2021), University of Maine transfer Richie Williams (Georgetown) along with Kam Levesque (Hooksett, NH)
· The left side of the infield returns with Jared Coppola (Lynn) and Clay Campbell (Goffstown, N.H.). Coppola hit .361 in 2021, while Campbell hit .371 and tacked on 30 RBIs.
· A pair of transfers from southern schools Joseph Settle (Melbourne, FL) from Eckerd and Richard Matos De La Cruz (Boston) from Miami-Dade should step in immediately on the right side.
· Lucas Berube (New Bedford) who saw action in 13 games behind the plate last season is expected to see the bulk of the work behind the plate throughout the season. Kyle Hsu (Brookline, N.H.) will add depth behind the plate
Notes
· The Knights roster features 29 players in total, the largest roster under Jeff Mejia entering his 10th year as head coach
· Mejia enters the season with a 190-107 (.640) record with the program
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.