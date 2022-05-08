LYNN — For the first time since 2018, the Northern Essex Community College baseball team took Region 21 championship.
The title win pushed the NECC mark to 39-2, celebrating their ninth regional title in program history.
Northern Essex now moves on to the NJCAA Northeast District Championship, which will begin at Trinity Stadium in Haverhill on Friday. NECC will face the Region 15 winner in a best of three series.
Northern Essex knocked off CCRI in the Regional title game, 13-1.
Todd Tringale earned his eighth win with six superb innings, striking out nine and walking two with one hit allowed.
Haverhill’s Jack Swarbrick pitched the seventh, allowing one unearned run, walking two and striking out the side.
Nick White doubled in a run for the first run of the game, and Richard Matos singled him home for a 2-0 lead.
Kyle Hsu, Lucase Berube, Clay Campbell and Jared Coppola had big hits as the Knights built an insurmountable lead.
Georgetown’s Richie Williams had an RBI hit, and Lawrence’s Luis Colon pitched in a sacrifice fly.
Hsu and Methuen’s Nick Panzini rapped back-to-back doubles to close out the NECC scoring barrage.
NECC’s White was named the Regional Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player as he hit .500 (4 for 8) in two games over the weekend after missing Thursday’s tournament opener. He crossed home five times and added two RBI’s and 10 total bases.
Game one of the Northeast District is set for Friday at 11 a.m.
