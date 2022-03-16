DAVENPORT, Fla. – Playing their second straight double-header against a nationally-ranked opponent the Northern Essex Community College baseball team dropped their first game of the season before taking the game two victory.
Game 1: (6) Herkimer 7, (10) NECC 4
10 of the games 11 runs came via the longball as the teams combined for seven homeruns.
Herkimer jumped out to 3-0 lead in the second inning on a pair of home runs.
In the bottom of the fourth Richard Matos (Boston) hit the first of two home runs in the game to bring the Knights within one run. Matos now has a team leading five homeruns on the season.
Herkimer would add a four spot in the top of the sixth to secure the victory before NECC put two more runners across in the bottom half of the inning.
Matos led off the inning with a solo homer, while Joey Settle (Melbourne, FL) followed later in the inning with a solo homer of his own.
Jayden Voelker (Coventry, RI) started for the Knights and struck out five over five innings of work on six hits, two walks and three earned runs.
Game 2: (10) NECC 5, (6) Herkimer 2
Game two was called off in the seventh with the Knights threatening to score more as they had runners on the corners before lightning and heavy rain rolled in.
Todd Tringale (Saugus) got the start on the mound pitched 5 2/3 innings of three hit baseball, striking out six, walking three and allowing two unearned runs. Tyler McDonald (Haverhill) struck out the lone batter he faced to get NECC out of bases loaded jam in the sixth.
NECC jumped out to a 4-0 lead after two innings. The Knights first three batters of the game reached. Richie Williams (Georgetown) was first across the plate after a leadoff walk and scored on a base hit from Nick White (Townsend).
Kevin Rodriguez (Manchester, NH) added a run on a bases loaded walk after he reached on a double to left field. White would come around to score on fielder’s choice from Lucas Berube (Dighton, MA) for a 3-0 lead after the first.
After White reached on a two out infield single, he would come around to score when Matos roped a double to center field.
Herkimer recorded a single run in both the third and fifth innings.
White recorded his third hit of the game in the sixth and would drive in Rodriguez who reached via a two out walk. The inning ended as White tried to the extend his hit into a triple and was tagged before reaching the base.
NECC will return to the field on Thursday afternoon when they take on Prairie State College at Lake Myrtle Park in Auburndale, FL. First pitch of the game one is scheduled for 3 pm.
