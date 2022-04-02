HAVERHILL — The nationally-ranked Northern Essex Community College baseball team let the rest of Region 21 know it means business, opening conference play with a dominating three-game sweep of Quinsigamond at Trinity Stadium.
NECC is now 18-2 on the year.
Two of the three games were mercy rule-shortened blowout wins.
In Game 1, NECC rolled, 21-1. Chris Bear got things started with a two-run homer. Nick White tripled and scored on an error, and the three-run first was all the offense NECC would need.
The Knights got plenty more.
Luke Berube homered in the eight-run second. Clay Campbell, Methuen’s Nick Panzine, Luke Berube and Kam Levesque all added RBI hits in the frame.
Levesque would finish that game 4 for 4 with 5 RBIs.
Game 2, the opener of Saturday’s doubleheader was the best game of the three, a 5-2 NECC victory.
Alex Sweeney picked up the win for the Knights going three innings, striking out four and allowing two runs on two hits. QCC also benefited from five walks. Tristan Ciampa followed with two innings of one hit relief striking out four, before Haverhill’s Jack Swarbrick earned the save throwing the final two innings allowing one hit.
NECC finished the job with a 16-0 win.
Todd Tringale pitched a five-inning run rule shorted no hitter, his second no hitter in as many starts. He struck out nine, while walking three on 88 pitches.
Kyle Hsu drove in Campbell to get the scoring going in the second with a double to center. Bear would hit a double of his own to that scored Berube and Hsu. Bear scored on a line drive to center from White to wrap up the second inning and give the Knights a 6-0 lead before a plating another six in the third.
NECC returns to action on Tuesday at Southern Maine Community College.
