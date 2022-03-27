HAVERHILL – The Northern Essex Community College baseball team hit the Trinity Stadium turf for its first home games of the season on Sunday.
The Knights swept the Eastern Connecticut State University JV team in a doubleheader, 15-2 and 7-0, to move to 14-2 on the year.
Haverhill’s Dallas Vaughan picked up the mercy-rule-shortened, five-inning complete-game win in the opener. He struck out seven, allowing five hits and a walk.
Vaughan got all the offense he needed in the four-run Knights’ first that was highlighted by Clay Campbell’s two-run triple. Jared Coppola and Joey Settle had RBI hits.
Todd Tringale tossed NECC’s second no-hitter of the weekend in the nightcap. He struck out 13 in the 104-pitch performance.
Nick Panzini of Methuen had an RBI single to help out the offense.
NECC plays Fisher College in Lynn at Frasier Field on Wednesday night.
