GREENEVILLE, Tenn. – The Northern Essex Community College baseball team's historic season came to close on Monday evening when they dropped a 5-1 final to the World Series’ top ranked team Caldwell Tech.
With the loss the Knights conclude the season at 42-4 establishing a new program record for wins.
Top-ranked Caldwell Tech scored a single run the third and fourth innings added a pair in the sixth before NECC plated their lone run of the game in the seventh inning falling to the Cobras.
The Knights recorded six hits in the game to 10 for Caldwell, four of NECC hits game with two outs in the inning and no runners on base.
Joe Settle (Melbourne, FL) scored the lone NECC run in the top of the seventh when he ripped a two out double down the left field line. Two pitches later he advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored when the catcher threw the ball into left field.
Richard Matos (Boston) recorded two hits in the game for NECC. Richie Williams (Georgetown), Nick White (Towsend) and Lucas Berube (Dighton) recorded the other hits for the Knights.
Dallas Vaughan (Haverhill) took the ball for the Knights and went 3 2/3 innings allowing two runs on five hits while walking two and striking out two. Jack Swarbrick (Haverhill) came on in relief and threw two innings of two hit relief allowing two runs. A quartet of relievers followed allowing one run on three hits.
